Gennett becomes first Reds player with four-home run game

The Cincinnati Reds had a player hit four home runs in a game for the first time, thanks to Scooter Gennett.

07 Jun 2017

Scooter Gennett blasted an incredible four home runs for the Cincinnati Reds in MLB on Tuesday.

The Reds were founded in 1882 and, during that time, no player in franchise history had ever hit four home runs in a single game.

That changed when the four homers came from the most unlikely source.

Gennett, who had 38 career home runs in four-plus seasons, went yard four times against the St Louis Cardinals.

He is just the 17th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a single game and the first to do it since former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton in 2012.

He is just the 17th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a single game and the first to do it since former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton in 2012.

Gennett had hit just three homers this season prior to Tuesday's outburst.

He did not just hit four home runs in the 13-1 rout of the Cardinals.

Gennett went five-for-five and drove in 10 runs to become the first Reds player since Smoky Burgess in 1955 to hit at least three homers with at least eight RBIs in a single game.

Gennett took a deserved curtain call after home run number three, but he was not done and the fourth came with a two-run blast in the eighth inning.

He began the night with a third-inning grand slam off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

Then came a two-run shot in the fourth followed by a solo homer in the sixth before his eighth-run blast.

That is quite a way to snap out of a one-for-20 slump.