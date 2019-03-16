×
Giants pitcher Samardzija wants ties in MLB

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Mar 2019, 08:47 IST
Jeff Samardzija
Jeff Samardzija

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija wants MLB games to end in ties.

About 4.5 per cent of games went to extra innings last season, with the Giants playing the most of any team with 21 – going 11-10 in those contests.

Samardzija has an idea and he knows some people are going to find it weird.

"I don't think we need to play extra-inning games," he said. "End them in a tie, everyone gets one point like the Premier League. A win gets three points. Just end it at nine.

"We're playing 162 games. Over that course of games, you should be able to tell who the best team is."

Samardzija just wants to make the game more entertaining and solve some other problems in the process.

"[It] makes the ninth inning exciting all the time," he said. "And really, who wants to go out there and play 15 innings? The relievers don't want it. The position players don't want it. The managers don't want it. Then they've got to move the rosters around the next day."

San Francisco were actually much better in games that went to extras than they were during ones ending in nine. The Giants went 62-79 in nine-inning matchups.

Samardzija: "Obviously every game is important now with the extra wild card.

"I just think it keeps every game important and again, it just kind of eliminates some innings that a lot of guys don't want to play. But again, that's a little wild for people."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
