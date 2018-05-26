Gleyber Torres makes history as Yankees beat Angels

Torres became the youngest player in AL history to homer in four straight games with a seventh-inning blast against the Los Angeles Angels.

Omnisport NEWS News 26 May 2018, 13:05 IST 21 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Gleyber Torres powered the New York Yankees to a victory on Friday and made history in the process.

New York were tied at 1-1 with the Los Angeles Angels when the 21-year-old second baseman stepped to the plate, in the bottom of the seventh inning. After working the count to 3-1, Torres sent a fastball from Angels reliever Jim Johnson over the right centre-field fence to give the Yankees the lead for good.

Torres became the youngest player in American League history to homer in four straight games with his seventh-inning blast.

Yankees starter Luis Severino pitched six shutout innings and struck out five batters. Chad Green, David Robertson and Aroldis Chapman combined for three scoreless in relief.

The Angels' lone run in the game came off a homer from Mike Trout in the fifth. He now has 16 home runs in 2018.

The Yankees move to 32-15 with the win while the Angels fall to 28-23.

. @TorresGleyber does it again!



He is the youngest player in AL history to homer in 4 straight games. (21 yrs, 163 days; h/t @ktsharp ) pic.twitter.com/70IQAnaJlC — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 26, 2018

MUSGROVE MUSCLES PAST ST LOUIS

Joe Musgrove allowed no runs and struck out seven in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 8-1 win over the St Louis Cardinals. It took him just 67 pitches to get through seven innings.

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went three for four with two RBIs and a run scored against the Detroit Tigers.

WITTGREN WHITTLES AWAY

Miami Marlins reliever Nick Wittgren surrendered three runs and failed to record an out against the Washington Nationals.

Meanwhile, reliever Oliver Drake allowed six earned runs in 2/3 of an inning in the Cleveland Indians' 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

JUDGE GOVERNS WITH THE GLOVE

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge cut down a runner at the plate with a perfect throw home in the second inning.

. @TheJudge44 with a LASER.



This throw was over 100 mph! pic.twitter.com/DXxweIYT47 — MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2018

Judge threw out a runner at second base later in the game.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City Royals 6-2 Texas Rangers

New York Yankees 2-1 Los Angeles Angels

Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 St Louis Cardinals

Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Philadelphia Phillies

Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays

Washington Nationals 9-5 Miami Marlins

Detroit Tigers 5-4 Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros 11-2 Cleveland Indians

Boston Red Sox 6-2 Atlanta Braves

Texas Rangers 8-4 Kansas City Royals

Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 New York Mets

Colorado Rockies 5-4 Cincinnati Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 Oakland Athletics

Seattle Mariners 2-1 Minnesota Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 San Diego Padres

BRAVES AT RED SOX

Boston and Atlanta will continue their inter-league series on Saturday. The Red Sox hit four home runs to come away with the victory in the opener. Boston have now won five of their last six. Sean Newcomb will get the start for Atlanta while Drew Pomeranz is set to take the mound for the Red Sox.