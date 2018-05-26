Gleyber Torres makes history as Yankees beat Angels
Gleyber Torres powered the New York Yankees to a victory on Friday and made history in the process.
New York were tied at 1-1 with the Los Angeles Angels when the 21-year-old second baseman stepped to the plate, in the bottom of the seventh inning. After working the count to 3-1, Torres sent a fastball from Angels reliever Jim Johnson over the right centre-field fence to give the Yankees the lead for good.
Torres became the youngest player in American League history to homer in four straight games with his seventh-inning blast.
Yankees starter Luis Severino pitched six shutout innings and struck out five batters. Chad Green, David Robertson and Aroldis Chapman combined for three scoreless in relief.
The Angels' lone run in the game came off a homer from Mike Trout in the fifth. He now has 16 home runs in 2018.
The Yankees move to 32-15 with the win while the Angels fall to 28-23.
. @TorresGleyber does it again!— MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 26, 2018
He is the youngest player in AL history to homer in 4 straight games. (21 yrs, 163 days; h/t @ktsharp ) pic.twitter.com/70IQAnaJlC
MUSGROVE MUSCLES PAST ST LOUIS
Joe Musgrove allowed no runs and struck out seven in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 8-1 win over the St Louis Cardinals. It took him just 67 pitches to get through seven innings.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went three for four with two RBIs and a run scored against the Detroit Tigers.
WITTGREN WHITTLES AWAY
Miami Marlins reliever Nick Wittgren surrendered three runs and failed to record an out against the Washington Nationals.
Meanwhile, reliever Oliver Drake allowed six earned runs in 2/3 of an inning in the Cleveland Indians' 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros.
JUDGE GOVERNS WITH THE GLOVE
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge cut down a runner at the plate with a perfect throw home in the second inning.
. @TheJudge44 with a LASER.— MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2018
This throw was over 100 mph! pic.twitter.com/DXxweIYT47
Judge threw out a runner at second base later in the game.
When will they learn? pic.twitter.com/o5vH4ql7r5— MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2018
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Kansas City Royals 6-2 Texas Rangers
New York Yankees 2-1 Los Angeles Angels
Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 St Louis Cardinals
Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Philadelphia Phillies
Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays
Washington Nationals 9-5 Miami Marlins
Detroit Tigers 5-4 Chicago White Sox
Houston Astros 11-2 Cleveland Indians
Boston Red Sox 6-2 Atlanta Braves
Texas Rangers 8-4 Kansas City Royals
Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 New York Mets
Colorado Rockies 5-4 Cincinnati Reds
Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 Oakland Athletics
Seattle Mariners 2-1 Minnesota Twins
Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 San Diego Padres
BRAVES AT RED SOX
Boston and Atlanta will continue their inter-league series on Saturday. The Red Sox hit four home runs to come away with the victory in the opener. Boston have now won five of their last six. Sean Newcomb will get the start for Atlanta while Drew Pomeranz is set to take the mound for the Red Sox.