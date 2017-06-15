Granderson stars at Citi Field, Astros halt Rangers

Curtis Granderson inspired the New York Mets as the Houston Astros stopped the Texas Rangers.

by Omnisport News 15 Jun 2017, 11:47 IST

Curtis Granderson and the New York Mets celebrate

The New York Mets claimed a 9-4 win over reigning MLB World Series champions the Chicago Cubs, but only after Curtis Granderson came through following Matt Harvey's struggles.

Harvey gave up home runs to the first two batters he faced — Anthony Rizzo and Ian Happ — and was pulled after four innings. He struck out five with a walk and four runs allowed before fellow pitcher Steven Matz pinch-hit for him in the fifth inning and actually slapped an infield RBI single on Wednesday.

The Mets pitcher entered the game game with a 4-3 record, but his ERA is now 5.25 after giving up three home runs, including a monster shot by Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber's 467-foot home run that cleared Shea Bridge was the second-longest home run hit at Citi Field.

The Mets broke a 4-4 tie when Granderson smacked a line-drive home run — the 300th homer of his career —in the seventh inning off Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr, who had been nearly unhittable this season.

As for the Houston Astros, they snapped the Texas Rangers' five-game winning streak with 13-2 victory.

The Miami Marlins topped the Oakland Athletics 11-6, the Kansas City Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2, the Colorado Rockies were 5-1 winners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Toronto Blue Jays outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6, the Baltimore Orioles overcame the Chicago White Sox 10-6 and the New York Yankees lost 7-5 to the Los Angeles Angels.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves crushed the Washington Nationals 13-2, the Cincinnati Reds went down 4-2 to the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox accounted for the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4, the Arizona Diamondbacks triumphed 2-1 over the Detroit Tigers, the Minnesota Twins lost 6-4 to the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted the St Louis Cardinals 7-6.

PHILLIPS LEADS BRAVES

Brandon Phillips had four of the Braves' 16 hits in their win over the Nationals. Phillips went four for six with a double and three RBIs with three runs scored to lead Atlanta's hit parade.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went three for three with a pair of doubles. He also scored three times as the Astros broke out of their funk.

CUETO STRUGGLES AGAINST ROYALS

Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto gave up five runs on 10 hits in just over five innings against the Royals. Cueto served up a trio of home runs off the bats of Mike Moustakas, Jorge Bonifacio and Lorenzo Cain.

NO PAIN, NO GAIN

Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel slammed into the wall in foul territory while tracking a Joe Mauer fly ball into the corner. Despite crashing into the wall and losing his hat, Gamel hung onto the ball to get the second out of the eighth inning in Seattle's win.

Ben Gamel fears no wall. pic.twitter.com/9DP4vcOfg2 — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2017

RAYS AT TIGERS

Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.68 ERA) is still searching for his ace form since being nagged by a groin injury, and he will try to help the Tigers climb back into the American League (AL) Central race by beating the Rays on Thursday. Verlander has not won in a month and it will be up to Tampa Bay's Alex Cobb (5-5, 4.29) to limit his run support.