Granderson voted Man of the Year for 3rd time by players

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    28 Nov 2018, 09:55 IST
AP Image

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Free agent outfielder Curtis Granderson became the first three-time winner of the Marvin Miller Man of the Year, part of the players' association's Players Choice Awards.

The 37-year-old Granderson, the winner in 2009 and 2016, split last season between Toronto and Milwaukee. He was followed in the voting by Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout. The award is given annually to a player for on-field performance and contributions to the community that inspire others.

Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez was voted Player of the Year, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was selected the AL's Outstanding Player and Milwaukee's Christian Yelich was chosen the NL's Outstanding Player.

Tampa Bay lefty Blake Snell was the AL's Outstanding Pitcher and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom the NL's Outstanding Pitcher. New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar and Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were the Outstanding Rookies. Free agent outfielder Cameron Maybin and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp were the Comeback Players of the Year. Maybin was with Miami and Seattle this year.

Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
