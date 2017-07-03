Harper one of three Nationals voted as NL All-Star starters
Bryce Harper was given the nod for his fifth overall appearance in the Midsummer Classic on Sunday.
Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper will make a fourth MLB All-Star starting appearance after being voted into the National League (NL) team.
The 2015 NL MVP and Silver Slugger Award winner – who was the National League's votes leader – is one of three Washington players to be named starters, joined by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and second baseman Daniel Murphy for the game in Miami on July 11.
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is also set to start for the fifth time in his career.
Your 2017 AL and NL All-Star teams are set, and they are STACKED: https://t.co/cCfSxZKcwi pic.twitter.com/pvGiJpSF2V— MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2017
The Colorado Rockies send two representatives to Marlins Park as starters – third baseman Nolan Arenado and outfielder Charlie Blackmon.
Outfielder Marcell Ozuna will represent the host Marlins in the NL starting line-up.
There is also plenty of star pitching quality, with Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, Washington's Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
STARTERS
C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants (3,368,263)
1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals (2,103,142)
2B: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals (3,925,418)
3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies (2,658,643)
SS: Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds (2,466,143)
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies (4,163,666)
OF: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals (4,630,306)
OF: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins (1,756,663)
RESERVES
C: Yadier Molina, St Louis Cardinals
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
1B: Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
2B: Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates
2B: DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies
3B: Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks
3B: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF: Michael Conforto, New York Mets
OF: Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves
OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
PITCHERS
RHP: Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs
RHP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks
LHP: Brad Hand, San Diego Padres
RHP: Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies
RHP: Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
RHP: Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers
RHP: Carlos Martinez, St Louis Cardinals
RHP: Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies
LHP: Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks
RHP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
RHP: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
FINAL VOTE CANDIDATES (one to be voted in by fans)
Justin Bour, 1B, Miami Marlins
Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs
Anthony Rendon, 3B, Washington Nationals
Mark Reynolds, 1B, Colorado Rockies
Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers