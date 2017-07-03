Write an Article

Harper one of three Nationals voted as NL All-Star starters

Bryce Harper was given the nod for his fifth overall appearance in the Midsummer Classic on Sunday.

by Omnisport
News 03 Jul 2017, 06:12 IST
Bryce-Harper-052917-USNews-Getty-FTR
Bryce Harper

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper will make a fourth MLB All-Star starting appearance after being voted into the National League (NL) team.

The 2015 NL MVP and Silver Slugger Award winner – who was the National League's votes leader – is one of three Washington players to be named starters, joined by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and second baseman Daniel Murphy for the game in Miami on July 11.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is also set to start for the fifth time in his career.

The Colorado Rockies send two representatives to Marlins Park as starters – third baseman Nolan Arenado and outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna will represent the host Marlins in the NL starting line-up.

There is also plenty of star pitching quality, with Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, Washington's Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 

STARTERS
C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants (3,368,263)
1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals (2,103,142)
2B: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals (3,925,418)
3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies (2,658,643)
SS: Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds (2,466,143)
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies (4,163,666)
OF: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals (4,630,306)
OF: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins (1,756,663)

RESERVES
C: Yadier Molina, St Louis Cardinals 
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks 
1B: Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds 
2B: Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates 
2B: DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies 
3B: Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks 
3B: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers 
OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers 
OF: Michael Conforto, New York Mets 
OF: Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves 
OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins 

PITCHERS
RHP: Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs 
RHP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks 
LHP: Brad Hand, San Diego Padres 
RHP: Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies 
RHP: Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers 
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers 
RHP: Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers 
RHP: Carlos Martinez, St Louis Cardinals 
RHP: Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies 
LHP: Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks 
RHP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals 
RHP: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals 

FINAL VOTE CANDIDATES (one to be voted in by fans)
Justin Bour, 1B, Miami Marlins
Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs
Anthony Rendon, 3B, Washington Nationals
Mark Reynolds, 1B, Colorado Rockies
Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers

