Harper one of three Nationals voted as NL All-Star starters

Bryce Harper was given the nod for his fifth overall appearance in the Midsummer Classic on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 03 Jul 2017, 06:12 IST

Bryce Harper

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper will make a fourth MLB All-Star starting appearance after being voted into the National League (NL) team.

Harper was given the nod for his fifth overall appearance in the Midsummer Classic on Sunday.

The 2015 NL MVP and Silver Slugger Award winner – who was the National League's votes leader – is one of three Washington players to be named starters, joined by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and second baseman Daniel Murphy for the game in Miami on July 11.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is also set to start for the fifth time in his career.

Your 2017 AL and NL All-Star teams are set, and they are STACKED: https://t.co/cCfSxZKcwi pic.twitter.com/pvGiJpSF2V — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2017

The Colorado Rockies send two representatives to Marlins Park as starters – third baseman Nolan Arenado and outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna will represent the host Marlins in the NL starting line-up.

There is also plenty of star pitching quality, with Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, Washington's Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

STARTERS

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants (3,368,263)

1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals (2,103,142)

2B: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals (3,925,418)

3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies (2,658,643)

SS: Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds (2,466,143)

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies (4,163,666)

OF: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals (4,630,306)

OF: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins (1,756,663)

RESERVES

C: Yadier Molina, St Louis Cardinals

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B: Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

2B: Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates

2B: DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies

3B: Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks

3B: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Michael Conforto, New York Mets

OF: Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves

OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

PITCHERS

RHP: Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

RHP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

LHP: Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

RHP: Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

RHP: Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP: Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

RHP: Carlos Martinez, St Louis Cardinals

RHP: Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies

LHP: Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

RHP: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

FINAL VOTE CANDIDATES (one to be voted in by fans)

Justin Bour, 1B, Miami Marlins

Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs

Anthony Rendon, 3B, Washington Nationals

Mark Reynolds, 1B, Colorado Rockies

Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers