Harrison Bader Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for Yankees star center fielder

Since returning from injury a little over a week ago, Harrison Bader has absolutely gone off for his team, the New York Yankees.

Not only has the 28-year old outfielder posted a slashline of .429/.448/.893 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs since returning from his IL assignment, but he continues to be a fan favorite. Bader was born and raised in Bronxville, New York, just down the road from Yankee Stadium.

However, his team's struggles have dampened Bader's personal success. The team is now last place in the AL East. Some have speculated that Harrison Bader might be the team's most valuable asset to cover shortcomings in other areas. He might not be on the trading block per se, but today we're looking at some potential destinations for the young stud.

"Harrison Bader definitely brings a different type of energy to the clubhouse and you can tell he enjoys playing in New York and those pinstripes." - Evan Daniels

Top 3 destinations for Harrison Bader

#3. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have one ace card that the Yankees are missing: quality starters.

While Jusitn Steele and Marcus Stroman would probably be off the table, a veteran like Drew Smyly or a relatively young dynamic arm like Keegan Thompson would be acquisitions most welcome in the Yankees' rotation. Moreover, Bader spent five and a half seasons on the St. Louis Cardinals, meaning he knows the NL Central better than most.

#2 Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are doing better than anyone expected this season. Despite being written off as a rebuilding team whose time will not come for another few years, the O's are now in second place in the AL East.

Second in the AL with steals, Bader would fit right in with speedy outfield counterparts like Cedric Mullins. Moreover, the O's have a slew of young talent they'd likely be willing to sacrifice for Harrison Bader.

#1. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are reeling after the loss of their All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who was dealt to the Mariners in an off-season deal for some young pitchers. Center fielder George Springer is only hitting .209 on the season, and youngster Daulton Varsho could use a player like Harrison Bader, who has some big-league experience under his belt.

In return, the Yankees may be able to squeeze a big starting arm off of the Jays in return, someone like Kevin Gausman or Yusei Kikucki.

