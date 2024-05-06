“He’s never been in that position" - When former Yankees coach Phil Nevin shot back at A-Rod's criticism over waving Aaron Judge home in 2021 WC

The New York Yankees are doing fairly well this season with a 23-13 record, chased by division rivals the Boston Red Sox, who sits just next to them with a 19-16 record.

Both teams last had a postseason meet-up in the 2021 AL Wild Card Series, where the Red Sox advanced with a 6-2 win. However, in the sixth inning, the Yankees had an opportunity to turn things around, but a bold decision by then-Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin cost them dearly.

In the sixth inning, when the Red Sox were in a 3-0 lead, Anthony Rizzo gave the team its first run. Aaron Judge quickly followed him with an infield single. With that, the Yankees then had a runner at first when Giancarlo Stanton came to bat.

Stanton reached second base with a line drive to center field. In an ideal scenario, Judge should have stopped at third, instead, as per Nevin's order, he ran for home and was tagged out at the plate.

The Red Sox then extended the lead and ultimately ended the Yankees' 2021 season in the ALWC. However, Nevin held on to his decision.

“I know what it looks like,’’ Nevin said about the play, via New York Post. “I know what the situation is. I know what kind of third-base coach I am. I made a play to win the game, it didn’t work out. It was a great baseball play on their side. In a big moment, it didn’t go our way.”

Fans and experts alike widely critiqued Nevin’s crucial call and Yankee legend Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod, was one of them.

“You don’t have to overthink that one,’’ Rodriguez said. “I’m surprised of the magnitude of that mistake [by Nevin] in this situation.”

But Nevin replied:

“The guy has never been in that situation but thinks he has a good idea of what baseball is in that spot, and he’s wrong. He’s never been in that position.”

Yankees skipper has faith in Aaron Judge

Following his career-first game ejection on Saturday, Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 on Sunday, including a home run. They won the game 5-2 and swept the Detroit Tigers to continue their winning campaign.

Aaron Boone, the Yankees manager, is feeling positive about Judge’s rebound.

“I do feel like he's looking better to me,” Boone said in the postgame interview, via Yes Network. “But, you know, he's still working to get all the way there."

“It’s impressive, man,” Judge told ESPN on his match-up with T Skubal. “It’s fun competing against guys like that, especially the young ace of the team. I’m looking forward to more battles with him, that's for sure.”

Judge currently has a stat line of .220/.350/.439 while maintaining a .789 OPS. He has been struck out most (44) so far. However, in the upcoming series against the Houston Astros in New York, we may see him in better condition.

