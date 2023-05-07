Oft-injured Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is expected to come off the injured list Monday in time for the opening of a crucial three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that Brantley is expected back on Monday, with fellow outfielder Chas McCormick returning on Tuesday.

Brantley opened the season on the IL as he continued to recover from surgery on his right shoulder last August.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome It sounds like the Astros expect Michael Brantley back on Monday and Chas McCormick on Tuesday. It sounds like the Astros expect Michael Brantley back on Monday and Chas McCormick on Tuesday.

The timing of Michael Brantley's return comes at an important time for the Houston Astros. Houston remains ensconced in the middle of the American League West race as they have found it hard to keep any momentum going through the first 33 games of the season.

Brantley is an important — if not necessarily dependable — bat in the Astros' lineup. He is penciled in as Houston's No. 2 hitter.

Columbus Trey @ColumbusTrey Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome It sounds like the Astros expect Michael Brantley back on Monday and Chas McCormick on Tuesday. It sounds like the Astros expect Michael Brantley back on Monday and Chas McCormick on Tuesday. We need all the reinforcements twitter.com/Chandler_Rome/… We need all the reinforcements twitter.com/Chandler_Rome/…

⚾️SheHasMoxie⚾️ @Moxie1983 Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome It sounds like the Astros expect Michael Brantley back on Monday and Chas McCormick on Tuesday. It sounds like the Astros expect Michael Brantley back on Monday and Chas McCormick on Tuesday. Hallelujah twitter.com/Chandler_Rome/… Hallelujah twitter.com/Chandler_Rome/…

When Michael Brantley plays, he is a tremendously valuable asset for the Houston Astros. In four seasons with the team, he has hit .306 with 185 RBIs and 40 home runs.

However, the problem with Brantley throughout 14 MLB seasons has been a long-running injury history. Last season, he was placed on the injured list on June 27 and then underwent an arthroscopic labral repair procedure in mid-August.

Brantley has only played in 379 games over four seasons with Houston – including just 64 games last season.

⭐️ @DanishAstro77 twitter.com/chandler_rome/… Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome It sounds like the Astros expect Michael Brantley back on Monday and Chas McCormick on Tuesday. It sounds like the Astros expect Michael Brantley back on Monday and Chas McCormick on Tuesday. twitter.com/chandler_rome/… https://t.co/raJwzelAd1

While Brantley is a left fielder, the Astros' woes at other positions have fans asking if perhaps he might be able to pitch or play first base. Houston placed starting pitchers Jose Urquidy and Luis Garcia on the IL last week. On Friday, it was announced that Garcia will have Tommy John surgery on his sore elbow and is lost for the season.

At first base, free-agent acquisition Jose Abreu has disappointed mightily in his first season with Houston. Entering Sunday, the former American League Most Valuable Player was hitting just .223 with zero home runs.

Kevin @limpbaddymormon @Chandler_Rome Is Michael Brantley being seriously considered as an option at 1B?? @Chandler_Rome Is Michael Brantley being seriously considered as an option at 1B??

Houston Astros fans will take whatever they can get out of Michael Brantley. Over a nine-game minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land, Brantley went 6-for-24 with five RBIs and 11 walks. He did get one start at first base as well as two games at designated hitter and six in left field.

Houston Astros need a healthy Michael Brantley

Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros celebrates the 2022 World Series title

Brantley will be a welcome addition to the lineup if he does indeed take the field against the Angels on Monday. Los Angeles currently holds the second spot in the AL West standings, with Houston third. Both teams have so far been unable to catch the division-leading Texas Rangers. Nipping at the Astros' heels are the Seattle Mariners, sitting in fourth in the division.

Poll : 0 votes