The Houston Texans aren't changing very much about their ALCS roster heading into the matchup with the Texas Rangers. They are largely sticking with what's worked thus far, not shaking very much up as they try and get back to the World Series.

That's not something that excites fans. From their perspective, the ALDS roster was lackluster and they did not play as well as they could have. Their belief is that the ALCS roster needs to be tinkered with.

The biggest issue that many fans see is the lack of Jake Meyers on the roster. That cements Chas McCormick as the starter in center field, but that's not an ideal situation from the fan base's perspective.

Bennett Sousa's absence is puzzling, too. With the Rangers adding Jon Gray and Max Scherzer to a roster that has not lost a game in the postseason yet (with four victories on the road), the Astros fan base is concerned they haven't done enough to get better.

Houston Astros prepared for fight with Texas Rangers

There is no team hotter than the Texas Rangers right now, and the Houston Astros know that. They won two games on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, and won all three against the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles.

The Houston Astros enter the ALCS

Even though the Astros won nine of 13 games against Texas in the regular season, they're not resting on their laurels. They know this will be a fight, as the two teams finished with the same record this year.

The ALCS roster changes don't make a huge difference to this end. While the Rangers are getting healthier, the Astros have the starpower. They're not missing many players here.

They won the division and are the current World Series favorites for a reason. They don't really need to do much to cement that status. They get to be home this series, and they'll use that to their advantage. Whether or not the absence of a few role players matters remains to be seen.