How to add Michael Jordan in MLB The Show 23? NBA GOAT's created profiles, explored

MLB The Show 23 has become a massive hit among baseball fans since its release in March. Season 3 of the simulation game is currently live and it's come with a lot of new cards and new collection rewards.

However, fans have been curious to learn how to create a player like Michael Jordan on MLB The Show 23.

Jordan, widely regarded as the NBA's GOAT, had a very brief stint in the MLB. The Chicago Bulls legend appeared in an exhibition game for the Chicago White Sox in 1994.

While creating Jordan, it's important to remember his general build. The six-time NBA champion is 6'6" and weighs around 216 lbs. Moreover, he batted as a right-hander and played most of his baseball career as a right-fielder.

You can also pick up Jordan's facial features by looking up an image of him online. However, the interesting bit is adding the stats, which you can customize to your liking.

Considering he's a sporting icon, you could spike Jordan's attributes like speed, power and control. However, it's also fair if you give him stats based on his baseball career, which wasn't something that grabbed the limelight.

In 1994, Jordan featured in 127 regular-season games for the Birmingham Barons, the White Sox’s Double-A affiliate. Here are his stats in a nutshell:

127 games, 497 plate appearances, 436 at-bats

.202/.289/.266 (average/on-base/slugging), .556 OPS

88 hits: 17 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers

51 RBIs, 46 runs scored

30 stolen bases/18 caught stealing

51 walks, 114 strikeouts

Can you play with Michael Jordan on MLB The Show 23?

Although Michael Jordan isn't naturally available on MLB The Show 23, you can create a player that looks similar to the NBA legend.

Fans can get the best version of Jordan by using all of his features while customizing a player. However, don't forget to include him in your team and give him a designated role when your play your next game.

