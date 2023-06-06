How many children does Anthony Bass have? Toronto Blue Jays pitcher becomes a dad again amidst LGBTQ controversy

Anthony Bass of the Toronto Blue Jays is soon going to be a father of three children. However, he is involved in a controversy regarding the LGBTQ community as the team celebrates pride month.

Anthony Bass and Sydney Rae Bass are soon going to be parents to a baby boy named Sonny. Sydney recently shared a post on Instagram regarding the baby shower that she held on Sunday. She stated that she was blessed to have her amazing family and friends showering love for her and Sonny. Anthony already has two daughters with Sydney. They are 5-year-old Brooklyn and 2-year-old Blaire.

All these developments take place in the midst of the LGBTQ controversy that Anthony Bass finds himself. He had earlier shared a message urging people to boycott companies like Bud Light and Target because they support LGBTQ rights. His comment was met with severe backlash from baseball fans. He later had to issue an apology for his earlier comments. He stated:

"I’ll make this quick. I recognize yesterday that I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine, and close family members of mine, and I’m truly sorry for that.” (via National Post.com)

He further went on to state:

"I just spoke with my teammates … I apologized (to) them. Right now, I’m using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward. The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark, and we want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say." (via National Post.com)

However, his apology was not well received by Blue Jays manager John Schneider. He stated:

"It’s not going to be a 15 or 30-second apology and say, ‘OK, I did my part.’ There’s going to be continued work with the resources. We do have to try to show that he’s understanding that he made a mistake." (via Nypost.com)

Anthony Bass was met with loud boos in the game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fans have also started donating to LGBTQ causes in his name. Some sports commentators have also opined that the Blue Jays should release Bass as he is not that much of a strong pitcher.

Anthony Bass's personal life

Anthony Bass in Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays game

Anthony Bass is a veteran baseball player. He has played for several teams including a second stint with the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB.

He was born on November 1, 1987, in Dearborn, Michigan. His parents are Ed and Linda Bass. He married his wife Sydney on August 1, 2016. He is also related to well-known country singer Jessie James Decker through his wife.

Bass and his wife Sydney found themselves in another controversy in early 2023 when a United Airlines employee forced his pregnant wife to clean up the food mess left by their children on the flight.

