How many teams go to College Baseball Super Regionals? Eligibility, results and score from series explored

The NCAA baseball season is nearing its conclusion as we are approaching the Super Regionals portion of the postseason. The field of 64 has shrunk but this article is going to explain everything that is going on for people just getting into the excitement of college baseball.

But what have the teams competing to win the 2023 College World Series have to do to get to this point? Let's take a deeper dive into what it takes to get to the Super Regionals portion of the season.

What are the Super Regionals?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Super Regionals are one of the rounds in the NCAA baseball postseason on the way to crowning a national championship. Each NCAA division does it a little bit differently, which has been discussed further here.

There are 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament right now based on which teams advanced out of the regional play. These games will take place at the higher seed's home field in a best-of-three series. In order to qualify for this round, a team has to advance out of their regional round first.

The eight Super Regionals happening this season are Wake Forest vs Alabama, Florida vs South Carolina, Stanford vs Texas, Virginia vs Duke, LSU vs Kentucky, Oral Roberts vs Oregon, Tennessee vs Southern Miss and Indiana State vs TCU.

The winner of this round will advance to the College World Series bracket round where they will land in one of two brackets in a double-elimination tournament to determine which teams advance to the finals.

The storylines continue to develop and fans can expect to see some of the future stars of Major League Baseball in these games.

Unlike the college basketball tournament, playing well in the regular season gives teams a chance to play meaningful postseason games in front of their home crowd. That is extremely important in baseball for many reasons, including getting the last at-bats if tied or trailing in the bottom of the ninth innings.

Some teams have already matched up against one another during the regular season and others are entirely fresh matchups. Either way, this is some of the best college baseball for fans to enjoy throughout the college baseball season.

Furthermore, here are the predictions for each Super Regionals and which programs will likely advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Poll : 0 votes