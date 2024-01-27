"I fuc*ing want it!" - When Max Scherzer went berserk on Nationals manager Matt Williams over potential early departure

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer has always been known for his fiery personality. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is nicknamed "Mad Max" for a reason.

In 2015, Scherzer was in his first year with the Nats, playing under manager Matt Williams. He was coming off a Cy Young season with the Detroit Tigers previously and was brought in to bolster the team's rotation.

Late into the season, Williams considered taking Scherzer out of the ballgame in the seventh inning. However, the hard-throwing righty quickly let it be known that he was not coming out of the game.

"I want it! I fuc*ing want it. I fuc*ing want it!" shouted Scherzer.

Williams heard his starter loud and clear and retreated to the dugout. Max Scherzer escaped the inning, and the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 in extra innings.

This was not the first time Max Scherzer had lost his temper

Max Scherzer has had a few instances where he has lost his cool. Before this incident with the Nationals, he was in the headlines after being agitated over a Sports Illustrated cover article. The article questioned his $144 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

He asked the publication not to make the story about his contract and was told that would not be an issue. While he was excited to be on the cover of such a respected publication, he was unhappy with what seemed to be a dig at his abilities.

He said:

"When they approached us, (Tigers media relations) and I, we specifically asked not to make the story around the contract. ... They assured us it wasn't going to be like that. They chose a different route, and we felt like we were lied to and misled."

More recently, Scherzer showed his fiery side again with the New York Mets last season. During a game in April against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Scherzer was ejected in the middle of the fourth inning.

Over the last few seasons, the MLB has cracked down on checking pitchers between innings. Scherzer was ejected after an umpire deemed him using an illegal substance.

After being told to wash his hands off during a second-inning check, umpires found clumpiness on his hands again. Scherzer tried to plead his case, but the crew had already decided. They ejected him, and he had to be escorted off the field by former manager Buck Showalter.

He stated after the game that he was not using any illegal substances. Scherzer said that his hand was clumpy from the use of rosin mixed with sweat and could not believe he was ejected for using substances the league gave him.

