Of all the players that have been placed on waivers by MLB teams over the last couple of days, Lucas Giolito’s name arrived as a shocker.

The starter was one of six players deemed surplus to requirements by the Los Angeles Angels, adding a lot of intrigue going into Aug. 31 - the final day for teams to make their claims.

Out of all the players available for grabs today, Lucas Giolito’s name stands out. Although his numbers this season don’t make for great reading, there is potential upside for any team going for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 29-year-old is 1-5 in six starts with the Angels, posting a 6.89 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Overall, his record this year reads 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA, a slight improvement over the 4.90 ERA he compiled last season.

Between 2019 and 2021, however, Giolito’s ERA was in the region of 3.41 and 3.53 - enough to earn him Cy Young votes in each of those campaigns, coupled with an All-Star call-up.

It is expected that a number of teams will be after Giolito’s services, especially postseason hopeful sides like the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins.

The Reds are just one game out of a wild card spot, while the Marlins are three games behind. Adding Giolito might significantly bolster either side’s playoff ambitions.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Talkin’ Baseball podcast, former player-turned-podcaster Trevor Plouffe believes that the Reds will be in for Giolito if the Marlins don’t make a move.

On being asked where could Lucas Giolito be possibly headed, Plouffe said,

“I think the Reds. If the Marlins don’t pick him, he’s going to the Reds.I don’t know if the Marlins necessarily need another starter right now… I hope he is in the Reds. I think that would make everything so much more interesting. The Reds right now are [two] games out of a Wild Card, they have needed another starter… They don’t have enough starting pitching, so go get one!” - Trevor Plouffe [47:20]

Why are the Angels waiving Lucas Giolito?

The Arte Moreno-owned team did just enough before the trade deadline to believe that they had a chance of playing postseason baseball for the first time since 2014.

They had the option of trading two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, a move that would have helped replenish one of the worst farm systems in MLB. They didn't go down that route, as making the playoffs would present a chance for them to convince Ohtani to extend his stay.

That plan has gone up in flames. Since Aug. 1, the Angels have posted a 7-18 record - the worst in the majors. They find themselves 11.5 games behind in the Wild Card race.

With their postseason dreams all but over, now is the time to cut the losses. Waiving nearly a quarter of their squad, including Lucas Giolito, is a last ditch attempt by the club to clear their wage bill and prepare for 2024.