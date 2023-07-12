MLB laid out its customary red carpet on Tuesday morning at Pike Place Market in Seattle, which was pink because of T-Mobile. The event allowed its All-Stars to engage in a small amount of theatrical behavior.

Some athletes, in a sport where flat-brimmed hats are frequently worn even off the pitch, are rather adept at dressing up. Give credit to the stylists, wives, and other influences who contributed to the cohesiveness of these ensembles.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Randy Arozarena, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and other players walked the red carpet before the All-Star game. Players made various fashion statements when they arrived at the All-Star Game dressed on the red carpet.

A large crowd of enthusiastic spectators watched as the best baseball players paraded around Seattle's renowned Pike Place Market, accompanied by their family and friends.

MLB 2023 Home Run Derby

The best names in baseball gathered at T-Mobile Park on Monday for the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the 2023 Home Run Derby after defeating Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena in the final round, kicking off the 'Midsummer Classic' celebrations.

After a four-year absence from the tournament, Guerrero Jr. won his first Derby trophy. Guerrero and his Hall of Fame father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who won it 16 years ago, are the first father-son pair to be Home Run Derby champions.

Two-time winner Pete Alonso was booted in the first round after Julio Rodriguez blasted a stunning 41 home runs, the most ever in a single Derby round. Guerrero defeated J-Rod in the second round, preventing him from winning Emerald City's homecoming crown.

