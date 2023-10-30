In Photos: Tommy Pham showcases $280,000 Lamborghini Urus in spectacular fashion

Arizona Diamondbacks star Tommy Pham impressed his fans when he purchased a Lamborghini Urus. He uploaded a couple of videos and pictures of the car that cost $280,000.

He also posted a photo of himself with his new Urus and wrote:

"Just wanna thank @nolan__reilly & @ogarasandiego for helping me out with my new purchase, walked in 6 months ago and said I wanted a urus and we ended up building this one up and paid not a dime over sticker!"

Pham agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets on Jan. 24, 2023. In August, Pham and financial considerations were traded for 17-year-old prospect Jeremy Rodriguez to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pham's sixth team.

Just 87 days after his stint with the Mets ended with a trade on deadline day, Tommy Pham is playing in the World Series with the Diamondbacks. Pham said that work ethic and determination are what differentiate the veteran outfielder's two clubs from this season, aside from the nine-win differential and the talent gap on paper.

Diamondbacks manager hails Tommy Pham

Tommy Pham was praised by Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo for giving up his at-bat to teammate Jace Peterson following the team's victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the World Series on Sunday.

"This was to me a true team moment," said Lovullo to the media.

In the eighth inning, with the Diamondbacks leading 7-1, Pham went up to his manager and requested that he give Peterson a chance to pitch instead of him.

The outfielder had the opportunity to become the first player in World Series history to go five for five, but he chose to focus on his teammate instead, winning the manager's admiration.