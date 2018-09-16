Indians first team to clinch MLB division with 15-0 win over Tigers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 16 Sep 2018, 04:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cleveland Indians

The Cleveland Indians became the first team to clinch their division in MLB after blitzing the Detroit Tigers.

With Cleveland's 15-0 demolition of the Tigers on Saturday, the Indians locked up the American League Central as they boast a 15-and-a-half game lead over the second-placed Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland have an 83-65 win-loss record with 14 games remaining before the playoffs.

The Indians are guaranteed to face the winner of the AL West in the first round of the postseason. That will be either reigning World Series champions the Houston Astros or the Oakland Athletics.

Houston lead Oakland in the west by two-and-a-half games.

Cleveland cannot finish with the best record in the AL because they are too far back to catch the high-flying Boston Red Sox, who won their 101st game against the New York Mets on Friday.

Boston will face the winner of the wildcard game which will most likely be one of three teams: the New York Yankees, Athletics or Astros.