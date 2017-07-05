Indians manager Francona misses MLB game for tests on heart condition

Terry Francona has been wearing a heart rate monitor since June 26 and Tuesday's tests were follow-ups and not the result of a setback.

05 Jul 2017

Indians manager Terry Francona

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was not in the dugout for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres as he underwent heart tests.

Francona missed the MLB game because he was undergoing tests at Cleveland Clinic to find a solution for the 58-year-old's heart condition.

He has been wearing a heart monitor since June 26, but Tuesday's tests were simply follow-ups and not the result of a setback.

"Tito was actually at the ballpark today," Indians' president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told reporters at Progressive Field prior to Tuesday's game.

"He did his normal routine. He actually swam in the pool for a little while today. He felt fine, but he's now back at the Clinic to get some additional testing. There were no episodes today. It was just, again, in this effort of the doctors trying to narrow down exactly what's causing his symptoms, so he'll get some follow-up tests."

Terry is undergoing some followup tests at Cleveland Clinic and will not manage tonight's game.



Brad Mills will fill in. pic.twitter.com/wWSsry31Zk — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 4, 2017

Francona was hospitalised on June 13 following a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and underwent several tests, but was released a few hour later and returned to the dugout the next day.

He left a win over the Texas Rangers on June 26, but was "fine" following a check-up at the hospital.

Antonetti said Francona should still be able to manage the American League (AL) All-Star team in Miami next week.

"We'll continue to allow the great doctors that are caring for him to guide that process," Antonetti said.

"As I've continued to tell Tito, the most important thing is his health and that we focus mostly on that. If that means he has to spend a day or two away from the ballpark, then that's what he needs to do."