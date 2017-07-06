Indians manager Francona still hospitalised

Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic for the third time in less than a month due to a rapid heart rate and lightheadedness.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 05:54 IST

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona remains in hospital and is set to miss multiple games as he continues testing for a heart condition.

On Wednesday, Indians president Chris Antonetti said it would be "at least a few more days" before Francona re-joins the MLB team.

Francona was hospitalised at Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday and missed the 1-0 loss to the San Diego Padres, with bench coach Brad Mills filling in.

"He has actually completed a few tests already," Antonetti said. "And has another one scheduled here [Wednesday], and hopefully, we are in the process of narrowing down what has been causing his symptoms. And then, that way we can have it corrected and I'm confident we're on that path.

"He will not be with the team tonight, and at this point, I don't have a clear time frame for when he will return. But I think it will be at least a couple of days."

This is the third time in the past month the 58-year-old manager has been admitted to the clinic.

Francona was hospitalised following a June 13 game after experiencing a rapid heart rate and light-headedness, then had to leave last Monday's game with the same symptoms.

That scare kept Francona out of the following night's game, and doctors gave him a heart monitor to allow them to track his symptoms.

Francona also missed a game last August after experiencing chest pains, and was hospitalised for similar issues as far back as 2005, when he was managing the Boston Red Sox.