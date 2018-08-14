Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indians OF Martin recovering from life-threatening bacterial infection

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    14 Aug 2018, 04:46 IST
Martin-Leonys-Getty-FTR
Leonys Martin

The Cleveland Indians are optimistic Leonys Martin will make a full recovery as the outfielder battles a life-threatening bacterial infection that has affected his organs.

Martin fell ill on Tuesday and the 30-year-old's condition became severe on Wednesday before he was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for treatment.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, however, provided a positive update on Martin's condition.

"Leonys is currently in stable condition," Antonetti told reporters on Monday.

"He continues to get treatment at the Cleveland Clinic. And we're optimistic that he'll have a full recovery.

"Leonys had a bacterial infection that entered his bloodstream and when it entered his bloodstream it produced toxins. Those toxins did damage to his internal organs and the functioning of those organs was compromised, and it was severe.

"Thankfully, he's made a lot of progress in the last 24 to 36 hours and he's regained a lot of the organ function. And so, we're optimistic and he's on a good path right now and we're hopeful that he'll have a full recovery."

Martin, who was traded to the Indians from the Detroit Tigers before the July 31 trade deadline, has not played since August 7.

He is batting .255 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs this season.

