Indians reliever Miller makes third trip to DL this season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
77   //    30 Aug 2018, 05:17 IST
Andrew-Miller-011918-USNews-Getty-FTR
Andrew Miller

Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller is back on the disabled list for the third time this season.

The team announced Miller was placed on the DL retroactive to Monday, with an external impingement in his left shoulder.

Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters Miller came in on Tuesday after the team's off day and felt a little "balky". He went in for a scan, which revealed some inflammation in his bursa sac, so he had a cortisone shot.

The 33-year-old reliever last pitched in a game on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two hits and a run in one inning.

Miller has battled health issues throughout the season, going to the DL for a hamstring strain in April, then missing more than two months with knee inflammation. He has made only 27 appearances (compared to an average of more than 60 games the past two years).

Miller's numbers are up from what he has posted in recent years (a 3.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP), although he had pitched well since coming off the DL in early August, giving up only two earned runs and five hits in 9.2 innings.

"Andrew's going to pitch for a long time, and he's carried such a big load for us, we need to look out for him too," Francona said.

In a corresponding roster move, Cleveland recalled lefty Tyler Olson from Triple-A Columbus.

