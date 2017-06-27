Indians spoil Hamels' return in high-scoring comeback

The Cleveland Indians trailed 7-1 but stormed back to beat the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field.

The Cleveland Indians stormed back from an early deficit to topple the Texas Rangers 15-9 in a wild game in MLB on Monday.

Treading in uncommon waters, the Indians lit the Rangers up for 19 hits and 15 runs, but did not hit a single home run.

Jose Ramirez and Lonnie Chisenhall led Cleveland with three hits apiece. Six other Indians, including Francisco Lindor, also had multi-hit games.

The Rangers scored seven runs in the first two innings. Elvis Andrus jacked his eighth and ninth home runs, the latter marking a career high. Andrus, in the midst of a breakout season, collected three hits with three runs scored and four RBIs on the night.

Cleveland scored 12 unanswered runs after the fourth inning, and chased Cole Hamels, who was making his first start since late April due to an oblique injury, out of the game with seven earned runs to his name in just over four innings.

The New York Yankees edged the Chicago White Sox 6-5, the Los Angeles Angels blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0, the Boston Red Sox accounted for the Minnesota Twins 4-1, the St Louis Cardinals were too good for the Cincinnati Reds 8-2, the Arizona Diamondbacks saw off the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1, the Chicago Cubs topped the Washington Nationals 5-4 and the Colorado Rockies lost 9-2 to the San Francisco Giants.

GYORKO AND PHAM LEAD CARDINALS

Cardinals duo Jedd Gyorko and Tommy Pham helped lead St Louis against the Reds. Pham – batting leadoff – went two for three with three runs scored, an RBI, two walks and a stolen base. Gyorko added two hits, a home run, three RBIs and a walk.

SANO GROUNDED BY SALE

Trying to hit Chris Sale is never easy, but Twins third baseman Miguel Sano had an especially tough time against the Red Sox. The big power hitter went 0 for four with three strikeouts. He now has six strikeouts in his last three games. To be fair, Sale is on a pace for 330 strikeouts this season, nobody has done that since Randy Johnson had 334 in 2004.

BAEZ FLASHES THE LEATHER

Baez also collected two hits, a run scored and an RBI while helping the Cubs against the Nationals.

ROYALS AT TIGERS

Detroit snapped an ugly eight-game losing streak Sunday. Aging veterans like Miguel Cabrera, Ian Kinsler and Victor Martinez are really struggling. The Tigers will send Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.52 ERA) to the mound to face off against Matt Strahm (2-4, 4.80 ERA) and the Royals' underrated line-up on Tuesday.