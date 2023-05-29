Jesus Aguilar Free Agency: Top 3 Landing Spots for veteran slugger following DFA by A's

Jesus Aguilar has enjoyed an inconsistent, yet successful career in the MLB, as he has made his way around the league. The Oakland Athletics have designated the veteran slugger for assignment, likely drawing an end to his time with the sixth different team of his career.

The 10-year veteran has struggled for Oakland this season, batting .221 with five home runs and nine RBIs through 36 games with the club. While the move may have been a surprise, the Athletics are a difficult team to read when it comes to managing their veteran players in recent years.

Aaron Cameron @ThatBootlegGuy #athletics Jesús Aguílar out here having to bat and yelling at his kids at the same time. #athletics Jesús Aguílar out here having to bat and yelling at his kids at the same time. https://t.co/UYjTVF2d1n

"#athletics Jesús Aguílar out here having to bat and yelling at his kids at the same time." - @ThatBootlegGuy

It appears that Jesus Aguilar is once again destined for free agency as it is unlikely that any team will claim the first baseman. This means he will be able to sign with any team across the league. While he has struggled in recent seasons, he has been solid at times in his career, which could lead to another gig elsewhere.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the veteran slugger once he hits the free-agent market.

#1 - The Philadelphia Phillies still need to address their issues at first base

After losing Rhys Hoskins to a season-ending injury before the beginning of the regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies have not found a full-time replacement at first base. If the team were to sign Jesus Aguilar, it could shift some of their players back to their natural positions, namely Alec Bohm, who is a third baseman by trade.

Jack Fritz @JackFritzWIP Jesús Aguilar DFA’d by the A’s.



Hasn’t been great this year, but also played on one of the worst teams in baseball history.



Playing him at first would let Bohm go back to third and give them SOME right-handed pop especially against lefties (.280 AVG/.362 OBP/.520 SLG) Jesús Aguilar DFA’d by the A’s. Hasn’t been great this year, but also played on one of the worst teams in baseball history. Playing him at first would let Bohm go back to third and give them SOME right-handed pop especially against lefties (.280 AVG/.362 OBP/.520 SLG)

"Jesus Aguilar DFA’d by the A’s. Hasn’t been great this year, but also played on one of the worst teams in baseball history. Playing him at first would let Bohm go back to third and give them SOME right-handed pop especially against lefties (.280 AVG/.362 OBP/.520 SLG)" - @JackFritzWIP

While Aguilar would not likely become the everyday first baseman, he could be an interesting depth addition to the struggling Phillies after his release from the Oakland A's.

#2 - A return to the Milwaukee Brewers could benefit Jesus Aguilar

While a return to the Milwaukee Brewers may not be the first thought one may have for potential landing spots for the veteran, with the Brew Crew reportedly likely to DFA Luke Voit, there will be an opening in the lineup.

Roger Thornhill @RogerThornh



Good times. @WSRanter Remember the time Jesus Aguilar broke up a no hitter with a HR and then won it with a walkoff HR...Good times. #Brewers @WSRanter Remember the time Jesus Aguilar broke up a no hitter with a HR and then won it with a walkoff HR...Good times. #Brewers

"Remember the time Jesus Aguilar broke up a no hitter with a HR and then won it with a walkoff HR... Good times. #Brewers" - @RogerThornh

Aguilar enjoyed the best season of his career in Milwaukee, hitting 35 home runs and 108 RBIs en route to his first and only All-Star selection. A reunion with his former club could be in the best interest of both parties, as the Brewers are currently first in the NL Central with a 28-25 record.

#3 - The Boston Red Sox could be willing to gamble on the veteran slugger

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the strongest teams in the MLB this season, much to the surprise of many who thought it would be a long season for the BoSox. While the team has performed well, one area of weakness has been the production from first base, which is where Aguilar could potentially fit.

Entering the 2023 campaign, the Red Sox handed over the first base responsibility to top-prospect Triston Casas, however, he has struggled to produce much this year. The 23-year-old currently has a .200 batting average with 6 home runs and 16 RBIs. While he is clearly talented, working as part of a platoon with Jesus Aguilar could benefit the prospect in the long run.

