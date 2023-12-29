Joey Votto Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for veteran 1B explored

Joey Votto, the first baseman for the Cincinnati Reds, has become a free agent for the first time in his career. The club decided not to exercise his $20 million club option and instead opted to pay him a $7 million buyout.

Votto has been with the Reds for 17 years since his debut in 2007 against the New York Mets. In 2014, he signed a 10-year contract worth $225 million, which included a no-trade clause. Over the years, Votto has been a standout player, earning six All-Star nods, a Golden Glove, and the MVP award in 2010.

Although there are many rumors and predictions surrounding his next move, Votto seems to enjoy his time. He recently shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) for the first time since becoming a free agent, and fans loved his sense of humor.

Top 3 landing spots for Joey Votto

#1. Toronto Blue Jays

Joey Votto, born and raised in Toronto, has always dreamed of playing for his hometown team.

“It brought me back to the times I was a kid and throwing against a wall, picking out a brick and aiming for it and fielding a ground ball, like I'm preparing for the season,” Votto said.

“It was really cold, but it definitely brought me back, brought good memories back and reminded me how much joy and how I felt about baseball for the first little bit of my life when I started dabbling in it.”

Now that he is a free agent, there is a strong chance he could switch from the Reds to the Blue Jays. MLB insider Jim Bowden reported that Reds GM Nick Krall is willing to trade Votto to the Blue Jays if he wants to go.

Given his experience, Joey Votto could be a valuable addition to the Blue Jays. He could support Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base and also fill in if Guerrero Jr. gets injured. He could also be a wise DH option for Toronto.

#2. New York Mets

The New York Mets may also be interested in acquiring the veteran player. They have limited options when it comes to first basemen, with only Pete Alonso (29) and Mark Vientos (24). If either of these players has a bad season or gets injured, Votto could cover for them and provide the team with a DH option if needed.

#3 Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger had previously supported the first baseman for the Chicago Cubs, but since he became a free agent, the Cubs have only two players open for that position - Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom. In this scenario, Joey Votto is a must-have player for the Chicago Cubs.

Joey Votto has yet to get his suitors, but considering his on-field performance for this many years, he could be a wise choice for many teams who need depth and experience in their roster.

