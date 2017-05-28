Johnson stars for Red Sox, Strasburg impressive

The Boston Red Sox extended their winning run in MLB thanks to pitcher Brian Johnson.

28 May 2017

Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson became a Fenway Park hero when he tossed a complete-game shutout in the Boston Red Sox's 6-0 win over the Seattle Mariners in MLB.

Channeling his inner Chris Sale, the 26-year-old rookie struck out eight batters in his masterful Fenway debut as Boston claimed a sixth straight win.

Johnson had made just one other start this season – with four earned runs in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in April.

Stephen Strasburg struck out 15 batters for the Washington Nationals, who shut out the San Diego Padres 3-0.

The New York Yankees edged the Oakland Athletics 3-2, the Blue Jays overcame the Texas Rangers 3-1 and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3.

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers split their double-header, the former winning 3-0 before suffering a 4-3 loss.

The Philadelphia Phillies overcame the Cincinnati Reds 4-3, the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2 and the Los Angeles Angels had a 5-2 win against the Miami Marlins.

The Milwaukee Brewers crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1, the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 and the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Chicago Cubs 5-0.

The Pittsburgh Pirates edged the New York Mets 5-4, the St Louis Cardinals had a 3-0 win against the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants held on for a 6-3 victory against the Atlanta Braves.

SUPER STRASBURG

One day after Max Scherzer spun a gem, team-mate Strasburg struck out 15 batters in seven scoreless innings. Strasburg allowed just three hits while improving to 6-1 with a 2.94 ERA this season.

ELECTRIC ESCOBAR

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar made a great throw from his knees against the Indians.

Escobar also provided a hit, run and two RBIs.

FORGETTABLE DAY FOR CABRERA

The Tigers split a double-header against the White Sox, but Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-eight with two strikeouts and a pair of walks. The 11-time All-Star has been battling injuries all season, which has led to a disappointing .256 batting average.

ORIOLES AT ASTROS

Houston (34-16) are in search of a sweep against the Orioles (25-22) after Dallas Keuchel improved to 8-0 with a 1.81 ERA Saturday. The Astros will send red-hot Lance McCullers Jr. (5-1, 2.43 ERA) to the mound Sunday, so they should improve upon their current three-game winning streak.