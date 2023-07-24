Jonathan India Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for young INF with Reds ready to offload

It has always been about wrong timing for Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds.

The 26-year-old second baseman won the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year while the Reds went on to miss the playoffs. The following year, things got even worse as India battled injuries throughout the season while the Reds registered one of the worst records in history, finishing 62-100.

This season, India has produced a .251/.338/.411 slashline, a jump of 44 points on OPS in comparison to last campaign. He also has 14 home runs and 51 RBIs. While it’s a step in the right direction, it doesn’t seem to be enough for the Reds.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Bob Castellini-owned side are ready to entertain offers for India with the view of adding “young, controllable” starting pitching.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand The Reds have told other teams they are willing to trade 2021 NL ROY Jonathan India for young, controllable starting pitching, per sources. Cincinnati has a glut of young infielders (Steer, De La Cruz, McLain, Encarnacion-Strand) with more on the way (Marte, Arroyo, Collier).

The Reds are very much in the race for the NL Central pennant, only 0.5 games behind division leading Milwaukee Brewers. Bearing that in mind, they smell an opportunity to add quality to their ranks in order to maintain their title and postseason ambitions.

Here's a look at the top 3 landing spots for Jonathan India:

1) Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have been the team most mentioned in the Jonathan India trade rumor mill. The Reds and Mariners struck a blockbuster deal for Luis Castillo last year, so there’s precedence in terms of recent business between the two sides.

The Mariners have developed some of the finest young starting pitchers in recent years as players like Logan Gibert (26), George Kirby (25) and Bryce Miller (24) continue to feed their rotation. One of those names might interest the Reds.

2) Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins need a hitter. The Reds need a pitcher. Hence, a deal between the two sides remains very much possible.

Signing Jonathan India makes perfect sense for the Marlins. In return, they can offer someone like Edward Cabrera (25), who is pacing for 1.2 WAR and is under team control through 2028.

3) New York Mets

The team with the most outside chance to land Jonathan India, given the fact that the Reds are looking to acquire young, dependable starters and the New York Mets have none to offer.

Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel



Jonathan India would be someone of interest if I'm the Mets. Mets should sell but they should also be opportunistic on trades that can improve the 2024 team.Jonathan India would be someone of interest if I'm the Mets. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

However, India’s father is a huge Mets fan and that may be something the Steve Cohen-owned team could use to their advantage. They could certainly do with some extra production and India offers them a good option.

