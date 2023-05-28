Jorge Soler trade destinations: Top 3 landing spots for Marlins star

Jorge Soler has had a fairly decent start to the 2023 MLB season. The Miami Marlins hitter has racked up 50 hits and 17 home runs in 193 at-bats with a .259 average so far.

However, Soler has been linked with a move away from Miami after signing for the team in March 2022. It's safe to say that there isn't any shortage of suitors for the two-time World Series champion.

Jorge Soler trade rumors: 3 landing spots for Marlins hitter

Jorge Soler trade rumors

#1. Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are second in the AL East with 33 wins and 19 defeats this season. Brandon Hyde's side has shown that it can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league but it still needs some fine-tuning.

The Orioles can sign Jorge Soler to bolster their batting department, which has struggled to deliver in the playoffs over the past few seasons. An experience hitter like Soler could potentially land them an appearance in the World Series.

#2. Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are leading the AL Central Division with 27 wins and 25 defeats. However, Rocco Baldelli's side has a long way to go before it can think of the playoffs.

The Twins have come up short with their batters in the past few seasons and could make do with a designated hitter like Soler. The 31-year-old still has a few good years left in him and could potentially stay with the team for a long period of time in the future.

#3. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are second in the AL West with 30 wins and 21 losses. Nonetheless, Dusty Baker's side will be eager to defend its World Series crown.

The Astros have had a few injury woes this season and could use a hitter like Soler in their ranks. Houston can use the 2021 World Series MVP as an option if they need to smash a few hits out of the park.

