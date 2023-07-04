Juan Soto trade rumors: Top 3 landing spots for decorated All-Star

Juan Soto is having another impressive season with the San Diego Padres. The outfielder has racked up 81 hits and 15 home runs in 292 at-bats with a .277 average as we close in on the halfway stage of the 2023 MLB campaign.

However, despite Soto's brilliance, the Padres are struggling in their division. Bob Melvin's side currently has a 39-46 record and is fourth in the NL West.

As San Diego is unlikely to qualify for the playoffs this year, there have been talks of Soto being offloaded by the team before the MLB Trade Deadline. The Padres reportedly don't want to trade the three-time All-Star, but the player might have ambitions of adding another World Series ring to his trophy cabinet.

Here, we take a look at three teams that could sign Soto before August 1.

#1, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are currently second in the AL West with a 47-38 record. The reigning World Series champions are in contention for a playoff berth and will be looking to add some reinforcements before the trade deadline.

Juan Soto would be an excellent addition to this Houston team that is looking to defend its championship. The hitter can add more quality to the Astros' already impressive offense.

#2, Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are in the mix for the postseason. Terry Francona's team is currently second in the AL Central with a 49-34 record.

The Guardians could be an ideal landing spot for Soto if he wants to serve as their marquee hitter. Cleveland can look towards making a deep run in the playoffs if it acquires the 24-year-old outfielder.

#3, New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have come back strongly after a relatively poor start to the season. Aaron Boone's side are currently third in the AL East, with a 47-38 record.

While the Yankees still have some work to do in regard to solidifying a playoff spot, they should be all over Juan Soto. Along with Aaron Judge, Soto can take New York's offense to new heights.

