Judge, Chapman work out, could return to Yankees this week

Associated Press
News
9   //    18 Sep 2018, 00:37 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had 11 at-bats in a simulated game and New York closer Aroldis Chapman threw 22 pitches, perhaps the last steps before both are cleared to return to full action.

The team said Judge faced right-handers A.J. Cole and Chance Adams along with minor league left-hander Phillip Diehl at Yankee Stadium on Monday. Judge is recovering from a broken right wrist, sustained when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City's Jakob Junis on July 26.

Judge's only major league action since then was two innings in right field on Friday night.

Chapman threw to Tyler Wade and Kyle Higashioka. He has not pitched in a game since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis.

The team said Judge and Chapman did not have any issues. Manager Aaron Boone said last weekend that Judge and Chapman could return during the three-game series against Boston scheduled to start Tuesday. The Red Sox can clinch the AL East by winning any of the games in New York, while the Yankees hold the top AL wild-card spot.

Fetching more content...
