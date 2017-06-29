Judge continues to star, Stroman leads Jays

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge delivered yet another home run in MLB.

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 11:02 IST

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge continued his stellar MLB season for the New York Yankees, while Marcus Stroman impressed.

Judge launched his 27th home run of the season to help the Yankees crush the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Wednesday.

Stroman produced one of his best starts of the campaign, leading the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 4-0.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Seattle Mariners 5-4, the San Francisco Giants overcame the Colorado Rockies 5-3 and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2.

The Washington Nationals had an 8-4 win over the Chicago Cubs, the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 and the Cincinnati Reds edged the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

The Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Texas Rangers 5-3, the Kansas City Royals cruised past the Detroit Tigers 8-2 and the New York Mets shut out the Miami Marlins 8-0.

The Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-8, the St Louis Cardinals edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3, the San Diego Padres had a 7-4 win over the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels overcame the Dodgers 3-2.

STROMAN STARS

Blue Jays ace Stroman turned in one of his best starts of the season against the Orioles. Stroman tossed 7.2 scoreless innings while giving up just five hits and striking out eight batters. He is now 8-4 with a 3.41 ERA this season.

SPRINGER HOMERS

George Springer, who collected three hits including his 24th home run of the season, also recorded his ninth leadoff home run of the season, setting an Astros single-season record.

POOR PORCELLO

Rick Porcello took another step back from the Cy Young-winning form he displayed last season by allowing four runs in six innings against the Twins. Porcello is now 4-10 with an ugly 5.06 ERA this season. He became the first Red Sox starter with 10 losses by July 1 since Danny McFayden in 1932.

CARDINALS AT DIAMONDBACKS

The Cardinals (36-41) will send Lance Lynn (5-5, 3.86 ERA) to the mound to face off against Patrick Corbin (6-7, 4.89 ERA). The Diamondbacks (50-29) saw a four-game winning streak end Wednesday, but they are still neck-and-neck with the Dodgers in the National League (NL) West.