Judge wins Home Run Derby after dramatic first round

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge won the Home Run Derby, but only after a first-round scare.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 08:20 IST

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge left jaws dropped while capturing the Home Run Derby crown in Miami on Monday.

The New York Yankees rookie, who leads MLB with 30 home runs this season, looked like he might have a short Derby experience when Marlins first baseman Justin Bour jacked 22 home runs against Judge in the first round.

Judge calmly came up and swatted 23 to upend Bour in front of his home fans.

Judge smacked an insane four home runs over 500 feet, topping out at 513.

Larger than almost everyone in baseball, Judge displayed uncanny raw power while swatting mishits high into the stands.

After dispatching Bour in round one, in epic fashion, Judge returned to beat fellow sensational rookie Cody Bellinger.

Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano made it to the finals, but Judge made quick work of his opponent.

Most wanted to see a finals showdown between Judge and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton, who lost 17-16 to Gary Sanchez in round one.

Sanchez, like most in the competition, lost steam in the later rounds, but Judge kept hitting home runs.