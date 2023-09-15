According to Red Sox veteran Justin Turner, Chaim Bloom's removal as the Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer came as a surprise to the entire team.

“That was certainly a surprise to everyone this morning. I did not see that coming. I have not experienced that in my career," Turner said (via masslive.com).

The Boston Red Sox terminated Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday, September 14, as the team meandered toward a third-last finish in four seasons. The club received media attention before its first game of a doubleheader versus the New York Yankees.

The #RedSox today announced that they have parted ways with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom," Red Sox wrote on X.

Turner further shared an incident where he was hit in the face by a pitch while watching a spring training game versus the Detroit Tigers. He was carried in an ambulance to a nearby hospital after collapsing and bleeding, where he was given 16 stitches. The 38-year-old said that Bloom checked on him every day till he fully recovered.

“He [Bloom] was awesome to me and my family. Obviously we went through some scary stuff in spring training, getting hit in the face, and he was over at my house every day checking in on me before I was able to come back to the field," Turner said.

“I appreciate the opportunity to get me to come over and play in this great franchise as a 38-year-old free agent. I wish him nothing but the best. I think he’s a brilliant baseball mind and he probably has a long future in this game somewhere," he added.

Boston Red Sox's performance under Chaim Bloom

The Red Sox hired Bloom as their Chief Baseball Officer on October 25, 2019. On October 28, a day off from the 2019 World Series, the Red Sox made a formal statement.

The 2020 season, which had a delayed start and was cut short, was Bloom's first in Boston. The Red Sox concluded with a 24-36 record and took last place in the American League East.

The 40-year-old was sacked by the Red Sox on September 14, 2023, despite the fact that in 2021, the Red Sox made it to the American League Championship Series. They declined in the standings and lost popular and productive players such as Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. During his tenure as the Chief Baseball Officer, the Red Sox had a record of 267–262.