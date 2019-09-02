Justin Verlander pitches third career no-hitter: 'Let's celebrate'

Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter on Sunday.

The Houston Astros ace became the sixth pitcher in the live-ball era to accomplish the feat three or more times.

He joined Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax, Bob Feller, Larry Corcoran and Cy Young.

Verlander struck out 14 and walked only one in the 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He's now 17-5 this season.

A storybook ending for the history books! #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/T9WlQ3QcCH — Houston Astros (@astros) September 1, 2019

After the game, Verlander tried to find rookie infielder Abraham Toro.

The third baseman broke a scoreless tie with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put Houston ahead and allow Verlander to finish the game.

Verlander later offered a more complete reaction.

"Man, I can't put it into words," he was quoted as saying by the MLB's official website.

"I mean, I've been so close to the third one so many times, it just didn't happen and then tonight Abraham Toro comes up with a huge homer. It's only fitting that he was able to make the last out.

"Let’s celebrate.”​

The Astros remain in control of the American League West. They have a 10-game advantage over the second-place Oakland Athletics.