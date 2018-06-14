Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kemp and Chirinos ejected after home plate collision

Associated Press
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 09:01 IST
5
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Robinson Chirinos of the Texas Rangers have been ejected in the third inning after a home plate collision that led to a benches-clearing confrontation between the teams.

With two outs, Enrique Hernandez singled to right and Kemp tried score from second Wednesday night. Chirinos caught a pinpoint throw by Nomar Mazara and had his glove out to tag Kemp. Kemp barreled into Chirinos with his arms up, leading with his shoulder. Chirinos' helmet flew off as he got knocked over and Kemp fell, too.

Chirinos and Kemp jostled as they got up. That led to both benches and bullpens clearing and forming a scrum at the plate. Kemp was restrained by Rangers starter Cole Hamels.

No punches were thrown. The umpires convened during the half inning and ejected both Kemp and Chirinos.

Rules have been put in place to outlaw runners from plowing into catchers, and catchers have to give runners a lane to the plate in most cases. In this play, the throw home took Chirinos directly into Kemp's path home.

Major League Baseball
