Kershaw outduels Strasburg to help Dodgers avoid sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided being swept by the Washington Nationals, thanks to Clayton Kershaw.

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 11:01 IST

Clayton Kershaw and Stephen Strasburg

Clayton Kershaw helped the Los Angeles Dodgers avoid a sweep in MLB, while the Baltimore Orioles rallied on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated first-ever matchup between Kershaw and Stephen Strasburg turned out exactly as most expected – a pitcher's duel.

Luckily for the Dodgers, Kershaw had the slightly better day, yielding only three hits in seven innings to lead Los Angeles to a 2-1 victory to avoid a sweep by the Washington Nationals.

Trey Mancini blasted a walk-off home run for the Orioles to see them past the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6.

The Colorado Rockies thrashed the Cleveland Indians 8-1, the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-5 and the New York Yankees crushed the Boston Red Sox 8-0.

The Cincinnati Reds overcame the St Louis Cardinals 6-4, the Detroit Tigers shut out the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1.

The Atlanta Braves thrashed the Philadelphia Phillies 14-1, the Chicago Cubs lost to the Miami Marlins 6-5 and the New York Mets edged the Texas Rangers 4-3.

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3, the Kansas City Royals overcame the Houston Astros 7-5, the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Minnesota Twins 6-5 and the Arizona Diamondbacks had a 7-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

MANCINI MAGIC

Orioles outfielder Mancini hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of 11th to power the Orioles. He had come on as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, and hit a two-run home run to send the game into extra innings. Both homers came with two outs.

BETTS ROBS CARTER

Mookie Betts jumped to rob Chris Carter of a home run … with a little help from a fan.

POOR PIRATES

On the same day Pirates manager Clint Hurdle voiced his support for closer Tony Watson despite another blown save Tuesday, Watson did it again. Wednesday, he gave up two hits, including a two-run, game-tying home run by Mancini. Watson now has five blown saves this season.

RED SOX AT YANKEES

David Price will make his third start of the season for the Red Sox (32-26) since returning from the disabled list. He was great on Saturday against the Orioles, giving up one earned run and three hits in seven innings. Michael Pineda (6-3, 3.76 ERA) goes for the Yankees (33-23). He has been a far better pitcher at home this year (2.31 ERA) than away (5.96 ERA).