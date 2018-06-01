Kershaw's back problem flares in Dodgers comeback

Clayton Kershaw suffered back tightness during his return in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2-1 MLB loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Clayton Kershaw made his long-awaited return from the disabled list, but his comeback might be short-lived following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Activated off the DL earlier on Thursday, Dodgers ace Kershaw – who had not pitched in MLB since May 1 because of bicep tendinitis in his pitching arm – gave up only one run in five innings, striking out five.

But the 2011 Gold Glove winner's velocity was down from his normal output and Kershaw later told reporters his back tightened up midway through his outing.

The seven-time All-Star, 2014 National League MVP and three-time NL Cy Young Award winner said he expects to undergo an MRI on Friday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's loss of velocity was a cause for concern, and the training staff will "dig into" his back condition.

LINDOR LEADS INDIANS

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor had a pair of homers among his four hits and drove in four runs in a 9-8 win against the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit Tigers left fielder Victor Reyes had three hits in four at-bats, including a bases-loaded triple, to drive in three runs. He also had a steal and made a great diving catch in a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

CARDINALS CRUSH VAZQUEZ

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Felipe Vazquez came into the game in the bottom of the ninth protecting a three-run lead. He did not record a single out as the St Louis Cardinals collected three hits, a walk and five runs off him to win 10-5.

KINGERY SAYS NO!

Phillies shortstop Scott Kingery made as good a play from the hole as you will ever see.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit Tigers 6-2 Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics 7-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Chicago Cubs 5-1 New York Mets

St Louis Cardinals 10-8 Pittsburgh Pirates

Atlanta Braves 4-2 Washington Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros 4-2 Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Indians 9-8 Minnesota Twins

San Diego Padres 8-3 Miami Marlins

Seattle Mariners 6-1 Texas Rangers

Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees (postponed)

NATIONALS (32-23) AT BRAVES (33-23)

Before the season, no one could have foreseen that this series would be a battle for first in the National League (NL) East. Yet the Braves continue to surprise, although sensational rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to miss at least two weeks with an anterior cruciate ligament strain. Stephen Strasburg (6-4, 3.13 ERA) goes for the Nationals, while Mike Foltynewicz (4-3, 2.55 ERA) is having a breakout year for the Braves.