Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Kershaw's back problem flares in Dodgers comeback

Clayton Kershaw suffered back tightness during his return in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2-1 MLB loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 11:46 IST
22
kershaw-clayton-090217-getty-ftr
Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw made his long-awaited return from the disabled list, but his comeback might be short-lived following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Activated off the DL earlier on Thursday, Dodgers ace Kershaw – who had not pitched in MLB since May 1 because of bicep tendinitis in his pitching arm – gave up only one run in five innings, striking out five.

But the 2011 Gold Glove winner's velocity was down from his normal output and Kershaw later told reporters his back tightened up midway through his outing.

The seven-time All-Star, 2014 National League MVP and three-time NL Cy Young Award winner said he expects to undergo an MRI on Friday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's loss of velocity was a cause for concern, and the training staff will "dig into" his back condition.

 

LINDOR LEADS INDIANS

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor had a pair of homers among his four hits and drove in four runs in a 9-8 win against the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit Tigers left fielder Victor Reyes had three hits in four at-bats, including a bases-loaded triple, to drive in three runs. He also had a steal and made a great diving catch in a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

 

CARDINALS CRUSH VAZQUEZ

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Felipe Vazquez came into the game in the bottom of the ninth protecting a three-run lead. He did not record a single out as the St Louis Cardinals collected three hits, a walk and five runs off him to win 10-5.

 

KINGERY SAYS NO!

Phillies shortstop Scott Kingery made as good a play from the hole as you will ever see.

 

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit Tigers 6-2 Los Angeles Angels
Oakland Athletics 7-3 Tampa Bay Rays
Chicago Cubs 5-1 New York Mets
St Louis Cardinals 10-8 Pittsburgh Pirates
Atlanta Braves 4-2 Washington Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Los Angeles Dodgers
Houston Astros 4-2 Boston Red Sox
Cleveland Indians 9-8 Minnesota Twins
San Diego Padres 8-3 Miami Marlins
Seattle Mariners 6-1 Texas Rangers
Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees (postponed)

 

NATIONALS (32-23) AT BRAVES (33-23) 

Before the season, no one could have foreseen that this series would be a battle for first in the National League (NL) East. Yet the Braves continue to surprise, although sensational rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to miss at least two weeks with an anterior cruciate ligament strain. Stephen Strasburg (6-4, 3.13 ERA) goes for the Nationals, while Mike Foltynewicz (4-3, 2.55 ERA) is having a breakout year for the Braves.

Dodgers cash in on Phillies' miscues in 5-4 comeback win
RELATED STORY
Nola shuts down Dodgers as Phillies spoil Kershaw's return
RELATED STORY
Arrieta sharp, Phillies beat Dodgers 6-1; Maeda strains hip
RELATED STORY
Villanueva homers twice to power Padres past Dodgers 7-5
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Kershaw to get back checked out
RELATED STORY
Rockies edge Dodgers 2-1, move into 1st place in NL West
RELATED STORY
The Dollyrots' Kelly Ogden On Loving The Los Angeles...
RELATED STORY
Stripling, Kemp lead Dodgers to 8-2 win over Phillies
RELATED STORY
Maeda allows 2 hits in 6 2/3 innings, Dodgers beat Rox 3-0
RELATED STORY
Dodgers rally from 3 runs down to top Nationals 4-3
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...