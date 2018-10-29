Kershaw unsure over Dodgers future

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw

Long-serving Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will have an "eventful three days" considering his future after a World Series defeat to the Boston Red Sox.

Kershaw gave up four runs in seven innings as the Red Sox were crowned champions with a 5-1 victory in game five at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Dodgers stalwart Kershaw has until Wednesday to decide whether to opt out of his contract with two years remaining and he was giving nothing away after Boston wrapped up the series.

"This was a tough one for us, it really was," said Kershaw. "Myself, personally, it was tough. David Price pitched a great game and I got outpitched and we lost the game.

"I've got three days now to think about all of that stuff before anything happens. And so it will be an eventful three days for me, and I'll try to figure it out.

"I haven't made the decision yet. We have three days to talk, between us and the Dodgers, see what happens. And then we'll go from there."

Manager Dave Roberts, whose future is also uncertain, said he will respect Kershaw regardless of the decision he comes to.

"I did mention Clayton by name as far as his legacy with the Dodgers, and what he's done for the organisation, the fan base," said Roberts.

"Wearing this jersey, Clayton exemplifies what it is to be a Dodger and to be a man of character.

"So whatever decision he makes, that is with him and his family. But for me to be on his team for three years I've learned a tremendous amount from him, and I'll take that going forward. This one hurts for him.

"This one hurts for all of us. But the effort, the preparation, all the hard work that he has put in and his team-mates, for me is unparalleled."