Kluber dominant again, but Kershaw and Strasburg exit with injuries

The Cleveland Indians were led by Corey Kluber's strong performance in MLB action on Sunday.

Corey Kluber was doing Corey Kluber things on Sunday as the Cleveland Indians completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with an 8-1 win.

Kluber struck out 14 batters over seven innings and allowed just one run off five hits against the Blue Jays in MLB.

All-Star pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Stephen Strasburg were not as fortunate in respective victories for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals.

Kershaw left following the second inning of his start in the 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves with lower back tightness.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Kershaw will go on the disabled list without a timetable on a return. Tests on his back are scheduled for Monday.

After Kenley Jansen gave up a game-tying three-run homer to Atlanta's Matt Adams, the Dodgers won it in the 10th inning as Logan Forsythe's bases-loaded single gave the Dodgers victory.

The Nationals cruised to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington manager Dusty Baker said Strasburg had some trouble getting loose so the team took him out as a precaution.

INDIANS PAIR STAR, BRITTON SETS MLB RECORD

Giving Kluber the run support he needed were Indians outfielders Brandon Guyer and Michael Brantley, who each drove in three runs in the victory over the Blue Jays. Guyer hit a three-run homer in the sixth while Brantley went three for four with a double and scored twice.

The Rockies also got three RBIs from a pair of players in their drubbing of the Pirates. Nolan Arenado and Mark Reynolds, who homered twice, drove in three runs apiece. Reynolds and Charlie Blackmon, who also homered, each had three-hit games.

Orioles closer Zach Britton set an American League record by converting his 55th consecutive save opportunity. Britton, who has six saves this season, struck out two with a walk in his lone inning of work to close out a win over the Astros.

ORIOLES CRUSH MCCULLERS

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers was chased after almost five innings in the loss to the Orioles. McCullers allowed six runs off nine hits and struck out just three batters to two walks.

Twins infielder Miguel Sano went 0 for four and got the Golden Sombrero with four strikeouts in a loss to the Tigers.

MOSS LIFTS ROYALS

The Dodgers were not the only team to get a walk-off win. Royals outfielder Brandon Moss gave Kansas City the win over the White Sox with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.

ROCKIES AT CARDINALS

National League (NL) wildcard hopefuls the Rockies will start with Antonio Senzatela (10-3, 4.67 ERA) at Busch Stadium on Monday, while the Cardinals – who lost on Sunday as the Cubs moved into a tie with the Brewers for first place in the NL Central, will turn to Mike Leake (6-8, 3.39).