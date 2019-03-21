Kyler Murray criticism 'garbage', says Oklahoma team-mate Powers

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray

Despite being the favourite to be the first pick in next month's NFL Draft, Kyler Murray has come in for plenty of recent criticism, which has been labelled as "garbage" by his former Oklahoma team-mate Ben Powers.

Diminutive quarterback Murray, a two-sport star at Oklahoma who chose to pursue football over a career with MLB's the Oakland Athletics – who drafted him ninth overall last year, is now seen by many as a lock to be taken number one overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

A Heisman Trophy winner in his sole season as Oklahoma's starter, Murray has his fair share of doubters, and he received some stinging criticism after the NFL Combine three weeks ago.

NFL Network's Charley Casserly claimed he received feedback from Murray's interviews at the Combine that he described as "the worst report I've ever heard on a top-ranked quarterback", criticising Murray's leadership, study habits and ability to draw up plays on a white board.

Casserly was swiftly rebuked by Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt while Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley also came out in defence of his quarterback.

And former Sooners guard Powers also takes a dim view of Murray's critics, telling Omnisport: "I see so many different articles about Kyler and I'm tired of it because I talk to him on a daily basis, I know the guy.

"All these articles, they're just there to get people to click on them. It's just complete garbage."

The debate over whether Murray made the right move in quitting baseball has come back into focus in the wake of Mike Trout's reported $430million extension with the Los Angeles Angels.

And Powers has already broached the topic of Trout's deal with Murray.

He added: "I was actually talking to Kyler yesterday [Tuesday] when I scrolled across Twitter and it's like 'does Kyler Murray's decision change now that Mike Trout got this giant contract? And there's a whole article about it'.

"I'm like 'Kyler do you believe this?' and he's like 'man they'll write anything.'"