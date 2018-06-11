Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt heats up, Quintana faces Brewers

LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt heats up, Quintana faces Brewers

Associated Press
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 05:12 IST
29
AP Image

A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:

GOLDEN

Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt is swinging a bruising bat after being stuck in a slump for much of the season. He tripled and doubled Sunday, and went 8 for 13 with four home runs and nine RBIs in a three-game sweep at Colorado. Goldschmidt and the Diamondbacks next host Pittsburgh.

Q'ED UP

Cubs lefty Jose Quintana (6-4, 4.20 ERA) has pitched 24 straight shutout innings against Milwaukee. He'll start the series opener at Miller Park when Chicago, trailing the NL Central-leading Brewers by a half-game, face Junior Guerra (3-4, 2.83).

GIANT ARMS

San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner makes his second start of the season, pitching at Miami. The lefty broke the pinkie on his throwing hand in his final spring training game. Bumgarner returned to the rotation last week and tossed six strong innings in a loss to Arizona. Giants pitchers Johnny Cueto (right elbow inflammation) and Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder tightness) are both expected to throw 40-pitch bullpen sessions.

OFF THEY GO

The Red Sox, with the second-best record in the majors behind the Yankees, begin a 10-game trip that takes them to Baltimore, Seattle and Minnesota. Knuckleballer Steven Wright (2-0, 1.57 ERA) opens up in Baltimore. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia, on the disabled list because of inflammation in his left knee, will travel with the team.

SON DOWN

Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss at least four weeks because of a strained patellar tendon in his left knee. The 19-year-old son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero and one of baseball's top-ranked young talents, he is hitting .407 for Double-A New Hampshire. The third baseman has 11 home runs, 18 doubles and 55 RBIs in 53 games this season.

Major League Baseball
Diamondbacks lose 13th time in 14 games, 9-2 to Brewers
RELATED STORY
Goldschmidt, Peralta power Diamondbacks over Marlins
RELATED STORY
Eflin fans 9, Phillies down Brewers 4-3 to snap 4-game skid
RELATED STORY
Goldschmidt stays hot, Shaw melts down, D'Backs top Rockies
RELATED STORY
Goldschmidt homers twice, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 9-4
RELATED STORY
Chacin, bullpen pitch Brewers past slumping Diamondbacks 1-0
RELATED STORY
Choi's pinch-hit grand slam lifts Brewers over Phillies
RELATED STORY
Kluber gets 9th win, Indians beat Brewers 3-2
RELATED STORY
Wacha, 3 home runs send Cardinals over Brewers 6-1
RELATED STORY
Anderson keys White Sox's comeback in 8-3 win over Brewers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us