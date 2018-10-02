Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LEADING OFF: Rockies head to Wrigley for wild-card one-off

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    02 Oct 2018, 06:29 IST
AP Image

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:

WILD TIMES

The Rockies head to Wrigley Field for a wild-card showdown with the Cubs after both teams lost tiebreaking games Monday with division crowns on the line. Colorado missed out on a first NL West title in a 5-2 loss at the Dodgers, then quickly scooted off for Chicago. The Cubs await them there after falling to Milwaukee 3-1 with the NL Central on the line.

Both teams are calling on ace left-handers — Chicago will start Jon Lester and may follow with Cole Hamels, while Colorado gives the ball to Kyle Freeland.

Lester will become the first pitcher to start two wild-card games, though his first ranks among his worst postseason performances. The Royals scored six runs off Lester during a dramatic rally for a 9-8, 12-inning win over Oakland in 2014.

Freeland set a franchise record with a 2.85 ERA — including a 2.40 mark at Coors Field. He gave up just six home runs in 108 2/3 innings on the road this season, making him an ideal arm on a windy day at Wrigley.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is expected to name his starting pitcher for Wednesday's AL wild-card game against Oakland. It's a big decision: young ace Luis Severino wobbled at times down the stretch, getting outpitched by veteran teammates Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ. Severino wants a shot at redemption after getting just one out in last year's wild-card game against Minnesota — the Yankees rallied for an 8-4 victory. There's also this: Happ has been lights out against the Red Sox, who await the wild-card winner in an AL Division Series.

The Athletics are expected to counter with a bullpen game, led by Liam Hendriks in the first inning. Hendriks will make a most unexpected postseason starter — Oakland claimed him off waivers from the Angels in June, but he's been among its best relievers since.

SHO DOWN

Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has moved into recovery mode after having Tommy John surgery Monday. Angels general manager Billy Eppler says the surgery went well, with Dr. Neal ElAttrache performing the procedure in Los Angeles. Ohtani was named AL Rookie of the Month for September and is a top contender for AL Rookie of the Year honors. The Angels plan to use Ohtani as a hitter in 2019 while he rehabs his elbow with an eye on returning to the mound in 2020.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
LEADING OFF: Rockies, Cubs try to improve playoff position
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Final-day drama to decide 2 titles, Yelich push
RELATED STORY
Buehler, Dodgers top Rockies 5-2; 6th straight NL West title
RELATED STORY
Cubs, Rockies meet for NL wild card after losing tiebreakers
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Yanks try for HR record, Wright closes career
RELATED STORY
One and not done: Brews-Cubs, Rockies-Dodgers in tiebreakers
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Cards vs Cubs, Rockies-Nats highlight weekend
RELATED STORY
NL West-leading Rockies beat Nats to lock up playoff berth
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Braves hitting way to top, Gray on the rebound
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Rockies-Dodgers duel, Red Sox try to clinch
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us