Lester rips Dodgers for taking Hill out early in game-two loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers dragged Rich Hill after just four innings as the Houston Astros rallied to win 7-6 in game two.

by Omnisport 27 Oct 2017, 05:54 IST

Austin Barnes (left) and Rich Hill (right)

Jon Lester was not a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers pulling starting pitcher Rich Hill from game two of the MLB World Series after just 60 pitches on Wednesday.

The Dodgers took Hill out following just four innings as the Houston Astros rallied to win 7-6 after 11 innings.

Veteran Cubs southpaw Lester said he is upset with how bullpens are being used in MLB.

"I hate it. I absolutely hate it," Lester told CBS Sports Radio on Thursday. "You pay your starting pitchers to be starting pitchers. You pay your studs to be studs."

While LA's bullpen had been lights out, Lester was quick to point out just how tough it is to get so many outs in an incredibly important game.

"Rich Hill had given up what, two hits, three hits, given up a run, through four with minimal pitches and he's out," Lester said. "So now you're stretching your bullpen to get 15 outs and that's a lot of outs from your bullpen, and then that's a lot of mix and matching, that's a lot of high-stress pitches on those guys, and then now you're bringing in Kenley Jansen to get six outs."

Kenley Jansen had been virtually unhittable in the postseason, allowing no runs in nine innings while giving up a mere two hits and one walk.

But on Wednesday, he allowed both an inherited runner to score in the eighth inning and a game-tying home run in the ninth.

"I just feel like when you ask your bullpen to get nine, 12, 15 outs, there's a lot of things that can happen, and you went from a 3-1 game to a 7-6 game," he said.

"I feel like that's what happens when you do that. It puts a lot of stress on your bullpen. They have the off day today. I get it on that side of it. But for me, it's just not baseball. Baseball is your starters go six, seven, eight and then you mix and match and do your things that you need to do from that point forward. That's my opinion on it."