Luke Voit Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for the recently released slugger

Once a prominent slugger for the New York Yankees, Luke Voit has struggled to find a consistent home in the MLB. Now, following his recent release, Voit will once again be on the market, looking to sign not only another contract but preferably one that will provide him with more security.

At only 32 years of age, Luke Voit should be able to find himself another MLB contract. But given his recent struggles, it may not happen overnight. During his four-year stint with the New York Yankees, Voit hit 68 home runs and 182 RBIs, while also maintaining a .271 batting average. However, since then, his production has slipped, namely in batting average.

That being said, he will likely draw interest from teams looking to add a power bat to their lineups. Here is a look at three possible landing spots for the recent free agent.

#1 - The Chicago Cubs could add another veteran bat to their lineup

It was a busy offseason for the Chicago Cubs, who signed several veteran free agents, including Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer. While Hosmer's signing was not a successful one, it showed a willingness by the front office to gamble on veteran talent, which is where Luke Voit could enter the picture.

Chef Uno 👨‍🍳 (B2B AFCN CHAMPS) @chasebetta1



not acting like this is some waiver savior, but another bat with legit pop does wonders for this cubs lineup, and his reverse splits from the right side play perfectly with current personnel @Cubs go give luke voit a call

"@Cubs go give luke voit a call. not acting like this is some waiver savior, but another bat with legit pop does wonders for this cubs lineup, and his reverse splits from the right side play perfectly with current personnel" - @chasebetta1

Voit could provide the Chicago Cubs with some power, and given the fact that he is hanging on to his MLB career, it should come relatively cheap.

#2 - A reunion with the New York Yankees could benefit Luke Voit

Is there a better place in baseball to hit than Yankee Stadium and its notorious short porch in right field? A reunion with the New York Yankees could not only benefit Luke Voit, but the Bronx Bombers as well.

avi sauber @SauberAvi Do you want the Yankees to bring back Luke voit?

"Do you want the Yankees to bring back Luke voit?" - @SauberAvi

It's been an injury-plagued season for the Yankees, who have pretty much placed every player on their roster on the IL. Given the uncertainty around Anthony Rizzo's recent injury, the Yankees have constantly had to test their club's depth.

Voit could not only return to the club where he once thrived but give the Yankees a depth power bat, which could provide manager Aaron Boone some flexibility for resting star players.

#3 - The Philadelphia Phillies need to address their first-base issues

The Philadelphia Phillies have not successfully found a full-time replacement at first base after losing Rhys Hoskins to a season-ending injury prior to the 2023 campaign. While Alec Bohm has been one of the players called upon to cover for Hoskins' absence, he is a natural third baseman by trade.

Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ @JustinLever3 Bring me Luke Voit to the Phillies

"Bring me Luke Voit to the Phillies" - @JustinLever3

If the Phillies were to sign Voit, not only would they be adding a natural first baseman with power, but it would allow Alec Bohm to return to third base. While it's unlikely that Voit would become the everyday first baseman, he would provide the Phillies with a proven, veteran at the position.

