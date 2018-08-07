Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lynn blanks White Sox in first Yankees start

17   //    07 Aug 2018, 12:09 IST
Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn enjoyed his first start with the New York Yankees on Monday, tossing 7 1/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in a 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees acquired Lynn in July from the Minnesota Twins, and he became the fifth Yankees pitcher since 1990 to throw at least seven scoreless innings in his first start with New York. Lynn joined the rotation when Sonny Gray was sent to the bullpen.

Gleyber Torres jacked his 18th home run of the season, collecting two hits with two RBIs. Neil Walker also had two hits, a home run and two RBIs.

New York needed a big game after getting swept by the Red Sox over the weekend. The Yankees had lost five straight before Monday's win.

With Aaron Judge injured, the Yankees have a slim chance at catching the Red Sox this season, but they still have World Series dreams after just missing out last year.

 

BAUER SHUTS DOWN TWINS

Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer continued his Cy Young form by tossing six scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over the Twins. Bauer improved to 11-6 with the win, while lowering his ERA to 2.25 this season.

 

METS PUNISH BAILEY

Cincinnati Reds starter Homer Bailey allowed five runs off 11 hits in a 6-4 loss to the New York Mets. He fell to 1-9 this season with a 6.19 ERA. Bailey has not had a season with an ERA under 5.50 since 2014.

 

BAEZ BREAKS NEW GROUND

Javy Baez is having an MVP-calibre season after reaching a new career high for home runs (25) in a single campaign as his Chicago Cubs defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-1.

 

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia Phillies 2-3 Arizona Diamondbacks 
Seattle Mariners 4-3 Texas Rangers 
Cincinnati Reds 4-6 New York Mets 
St. Louis Cardinals 1-2 Miami Marlins 
Minnesota Twins 0-10 Cleveland Indians 
New York Yankees 7-0 Chicago White Sox 
Chicago Cubs 3-1 Kansas City Royals 
Pittsburgh Pirates 0-2 Colorado Rockies 
Detroit Tigers 2-6 Los Angeles Angels 
Houston Astros 3-1 San Francisco Giants 

 

BRAVES AT NATIONALS

The young Atlanta Braves are feeling the pressure Washington has put on them recently. The Nationals decided to keep their stars at the deadline, and they have answered by winning five of their last six games. This three-way race for the NL East, including the Philadelphia Phillies, could become clearer after this series, which begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday.

