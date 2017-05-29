Maddon not panicking despite Cubs' form

Joe Maddon is unfazed by the Chicago Cubs' below-par MLB season so far.

by Omnisport News 29 May 2017, 09:06 IST

Joe Maddon

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is refusing to panic despite a below-par start to the MLB season.

After winning their first World Series in 108 years last fall, the Cubs returned the core of their team and were among the favourites to win it again this year.

But after getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs are just 25-24 and a game and a half back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

To put Chicago's 25 wins into perspective, the Cubs got to that tally in just 31 games last year.

"Please, let them freak out," Cubs manager Maddon said, via ESPN.com, when asked Sunday about panicking Cubs fans. "If you want to freak out, freak out."

Maddon said earlier this month the Cubs hitters were too focused on hitting.

He said Sunday his team are trying to hit home runs instead of being more efficient at the plate.

The Cubs were 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position against the Dodgers and are now hitting a National League-worst .127 with runners at second or third.

"We have to score the runner from third with less than two outs with something other than a home run," Maddon said.

"We're just hitting home runs to score runs. We have to become more efficient moving the baseball. I've been talking about it for three years now."

"You have to get to the point where you move the ball and make adjustments," Maddon added. "Middle of the field, opposite field, get the home run out of your head. If it happens, it happens. We just got too big there."