"Man, I feel like a rookie again" – Angels star Mike Trout reflects on formidable self, hopes to repeat his 2018 season

Mike Trout is doing everything in his power to break the Los Angeles Angels’ postseason drought this season.

In a recent interview with the “Foul Territory,” Trout opened up about his super transformation. He credited the coaching staff and his daily routine for his improved performance.

“You got to fine-tune your swing. And I try to do it every single day, and, you know, the hitting coach has been great this year,” said Trout. "I'm enjoying myself out there. I feel like a rookie again. But then I found out it was like 2018.”

Frequent injuries over the seasons affected Trout's game. Last year, he played only 82 games and recorded 44 RBIs and 18 home runs with a slash line of .263/.367/.490. Despite being named an All-Star, it seemed that Trout's prime was over until the 2024 season started.

Mike Trout has been phenomenal this year, bagging the season’s first home run on the Angels’ opening day. Additionally, he’s tied with Marcell Ozuna for most home runs (8) in the league. He stole five bases in 19 games, recording the most steals since 2019.

Trout has seemingly returned to his 2018-self, when he won his third MVP title. Hitting for early leads, stealing bases and running fields, the 32-year-old Halos star is serving his team in the best way possible.

Both the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout have reshuffled themselves this year

Not just Mike Trout, but his team, the LA Angels, are also streaming hot this season. The Angels are second in the AL West with a 9-10 record, level with the Seattle Mariners and following the Texas Rangers (11-9).

It seems the new Angels manager Ron Washington is keen to end the team’s decade-long playoff drought this year. Despite Shoehi Othani’s departure, they held strong with Trout’s bounce-back.

So far, Trout has 11 RBI and eight home runs in 20 hits, which got him on base 49 times. His 1.019 OPS is showing the on-base dominance he has had this year.

The Angels have only one series win, which was against the Miami Marlins. Since then, they avoided getting swept. In the next three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds starting Friday, they will hope to add a series win to continue their fiery streak.

