Marcell Ozuna Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for struggling Atlanta Braves slugger

Marcell Ozuna has had an underwhelming start to the 2023 MLB season. The Atlanta Braves outfielder is widely regarded as the weak link in a team that is flying high in the NL East with 23 wins and 11 defeats.

Ozuna has managed a mere 12 hits and six home runs while getting struck out 21 times in 79 at-bats for the Braves this season. Amid his poor run, the 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from Atlanta.

Three potential landing spots for Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna

#1. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have been struggling themselves this season. Aaron Boone's side are currently fifth in the AL East with 18 wins and 16 defeats this season.

The Yankees are in need of a slugger to potentially turn their season around and Marcell Ozuna could be the ideal option. The outfielder seemingly thrives when being put in challenging situations and may fit in well at New York.

Moreover, the two-time All-Star has the ability to hit big home runs.

#2. Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals have not had the best of starts to the 2023 MLB season. They are fifth in the AL East with a 13-20 record.

Given that Washington is struggling, they could take a gamble with Ozuna. However, the team will be hoping that Ozuna rediscovers some of the form he showcased during the 2020 season when he was a legitimate MVP candidate.

#3. San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are currently third in the NL West with 18 wins and 16 defeats. However, the team will need to step up if they want to make the playoffs.

Luring a slugger like Ozuna will only serve as a boost to the team. Given that he is still only 32, the outfielder still has a few more years left at the top.

