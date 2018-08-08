Margot, Reyes rally Padres past Brewers 11-5

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 08 Aug 2018, 10:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

MILWAUKEE (AP) — San Diego rookie Franmil Reyes is getting less of a kick at the plate these days. The Padres are OK with that.

Reyes homered for the second straight game and doubled in the go-ahead runs off All-Star Josh Hader as the Padres overcome an early deficit and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-5 Tuesday night.

Manuel Margot homered, tripled, singled and drove in five runs for San Diego. Reyes, called up Saturday after two earlier stints with the Padres, also added a single.

"When we sent him down, we talked about cutting down the leg kick and shortening things up," Padres manager Andy Green said of Reyes. "He's such a smart guy. His mind really works and he immediately made that adjustment and I think it's served him well."

Jesus Aguilar and Mike Moustakas staked Milwaukee to a 4-0 first-inning lead with a pair of two-run homers — Aguilar's team-best 27th and Moustakas' 22nd and second as a Brewer.

Padres starter Clayton Richard settled down and allowed just one run over the next four innings. Phil Maton, Matt Strahm, Craig Stammen, Robert Stock and Trey Wingenter combined for five scoreless innings of relief.

"His stuff was up in the first inning and they were squaring it up, so it was impressive to see him get through five, given that context the way it started," Green said of Richard. "He kept us in the ballgame and let us claw our way back."

Strahm (3-3) struck out the only batter he faced in the sixth for the victory.

Margot hit a two-run single in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and a tying sacrifice fly in the sixth. He had an RBI triple in the ninth and continued home on a throwing error for the final run.

Reyes, who had a solo homer in the fourth, doubled in two runs with two outs in the seventh off Hader (4-1) to give the Padres their first lead at 7-5.

Reyes said the adjustment in his stance has helped his hitting.

"It was not easy because it had been part of me since I was a little kid," said Reyes, who hit a 477-foot homer in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs. "The leg kick was part of me every time. When I got here to the big leagues, I could see the difference of the pitchers, they are really tough. The leg kick up here was not helping me, so when I went down there, I made adjustment. Now I feel great at the plate."

Hunter Renfroe's 10th homer, a two-run shot in the eighth, made it 9-5.

After two scoreless innings, the Padres scored in each of the next seven innings. Brewers starter Chase Anderson couldn't hold the early lead, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

"You've got to put up a zero, and we weren't able to put up any zeros tonigh," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I think the big inning was with Josh - you put up a zero there and maybe we can change things around. But after that we made some mistakes and they took advantage of it, both pitching and defensively."

WINGENTER DEBUT: Right-hander Trey Wingenter pitched a perfect ninth inning in his major league debut, retiring three All Stars. Wingenter struck out Lorenzo Cain and then retired Christian Yelich and Aguilar. "Envisioning is not even close, not even on the same planet, as what I'm feeling right now," Wingenter said.

PADRES MOVES: RHP Brett Kennedy was selected from Triple-A El Paso and is scheduled to make his debut Wednesday at Milwaukee. Kennedy was 10-0 with 2.72 ERA in 16 starts at El Paso. "We didn't bring him up for one outing and that's it; we bought him up with that anticipation of 'let's see what you can do here,'" manager Andy Green said. "He's earned that right. You don't see too many 2 ERA's in the PCL. You won't see guys who have won pretty much every game they've pitched in the PCL. He's earned the right to pitch here."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Wil Myers, on the 10-day DL (left foot contusion/bone bruise) is improving. "He's moving around. Hopefully he's jogging tomorrow," manager Andy Green said "He's walking much better now, no noticeable limp, and he says he's feeling better so hopefully it's just those 10 days and he'll be ready to go." Myers was injured Thursday night when he fouled a ball off his foot.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies' rehab went well Monday at Triple-A Colorado Springs, allowing one run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, throwing 79 pitches. He is expected to make at least one more rehab start. "We're 70 days into a DL stint and before that, he was out another three weeks, so he's missed a good 90 days worth of mound time," manager Craig Counsell said. "Just getting him back on the mound every five days is important.

UP NEXT

Padres: Brett Kennedy, called up Tuesday, makes his debut. The 24-year-old right-hander was 10-0 at El Paso, including winning seven consecutive starts before a no-decision his last time out. He's allowed two runs or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts.

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (10-4, 3.89) makes his team-leading 25th start. In his last start, Chacin allowed nine runs on five hits with four walks in 4 1/3 innings in a 21-5 loss to the Dodgers. He is 6-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 15 career games against San Diego.