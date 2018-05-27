Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Marlins' Prado goes on DL; Riddle recalled from minors

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 00:04 IST
    25
    AP Image

    MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained left hamstring, and infielder J.T. Riddle was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

    The moves Saturday came after Prado was hurt Friday night running out a grounder against Washington.

    Manager Don Mattingly said there's no timetable yet for the return of the 34-year-old Prado, who will undergo further tests. But he's batting only .194, and the latest injury could be career-threatening after hamstring and knee issues limited him to 37 games last year.

    Mattingly said it was tough to see the 13-year veteran endure another physical setback.

    "I don't know if there's anybody who cares more than Martin, just the pride and the way he prepares and plays," Mattingly said. "Everything he does is about being as good as he can possibly be. If we had 25 Martins, we're going to win a championship."

    Riddle joins the Marlins' roster for the first time since left biceps tendinitis ended his rookie season last July. He batted .250 in 70 games in 2017.

